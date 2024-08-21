Subscribe To Premium
Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

News

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

News

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

News

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

News

BayWa r.e. builds 136MW solar portfolio at former French military bases

News

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

News

Lightsource bp signs 500MW solar PV development agreement in Germany

News

Alight to develop 2GW Swedish PV alongside state forest company

News
An Emeren solar project.
Emeren’s revenue is a 106% increase over the US$14.6 million figure posted in the first quarter of this year. Image: Emeren.

US solar developer and operator Emeren has announced its financial results for the second quarter of this year, which include revenue of US$30.1 million, and an operating project portfolio that exceeds 250MW of capacity for the second consecutive quarter.

The company’s revenue is a 106% increase over the US$14.6 million figure posted in the first quarter of this year, although the latest figure is an 11% decline from the US$33.8 million posted in the second quarter of 2023.

Emeren’s earnings followed the same pattern, with earnings before inflation, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing from a loss of US$2.7 million in the first quarter of this year to a gain of US$3.6 million in the second quarter. This remains lower than the US$8.8 million posted in the second quarter of 2023.

This improved performance has brought the developer’s earnings back into the black, with net income of US$400,000, compared to a net loss of US$5.9 million endured in the first quarter of this year and falling revenue for periods of last year.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Yumin Liu and CFO Ke Chen attributed this to the expansion of the company’s Development Service Agreement (DSA) and focus on project development. In the second quarter, Emeren sold a 42MW ready-to-build portfolio in Spain to CVE España and completed construction work on a 13MW project in Hungary.

Crucially, sales such as these have not significantly diminished the developer’s operating portfolio, with Emeren’s solar portfolio exceeding the 250MW mark in both quarters of this year, as shown in the graph above. In January, the company acquired an 86MW ready-to-build solar portfolio in Spain, and Emeren plans to expand its portfolio further, with 7.8GW of capacity at the advanced and early stages of development in all three regions where the developer operates.

Emeren noted that, in the second quarter of this year, it had signed agreements with eight DSA partners in Europe to monetise over 2GW of new solar capacity, which is expected to generate revenue of over US$60 million over the next two to three years. In the first half of 2024, the company’s DSA work has already generated US$8.2 million in revenue, more than the US$6.5 million generated by this segment in the entirety of 2023.

However, Emeren plans to add significantly more capacity in Europe and the US than in China, which could reverse the company’s current distribution of operating capacity. Emeren expects to add 5.6GW and 2.2GW of capacity in Europe and the US, respectively, compared to just 82MW in China. This interest in European expansion comes following months of warnings about falling prices and installation rates in the European solar sector, so the presence of new projects could be a benefit for the region’s solar industry as a whole.

The company has similar plans for its storage arm, which began work in the fourth quarter of 2024 with the commissioning of a 15MWh project in China; Emeren plans to add 5.8GW of storage capacity in Europe, 1.9GW in the US and 104MW in China.

americas, Emeren, finance, financial results, projects, us

Close-up of First Solar-made solar panels from a PV project in the US state of Texas by Swift Current Energy

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

August 21, 2024
In related news, Google has signed a strategic long-term agreement with independent power producer Energix Renewables to develop 1.5GW PV.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.
Construction at a DESRI project.

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

August 20, 2024
DESRI has started construction on a 130MW solar, 260MWh battery storage facility in the US state of New Mexico.
Dunns Bridge I Solar, one of the completed projects. Image: NiSource

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

August 20, 2024
News from the US state of Indiana, where two electricity utilities have made moves in the state energy market. CenterPoint Energy has issued a call for energy generation project proposals, whilst NIPSCO has brought a 200MW solar PV project online.
Price of high-purity quartz sand plummets from CNY415,000/ton to CNY75,000/ton since January

August 19, 2024
Against the backdrop of uncertain economics in the PV sector as a whole, the price of high-purity quartz sand has also fallen.
Birch Creek's Altona project in Missouri.

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

August 16, 2024
Birch Creek Energy has completed financing, and commissioned, its 42MW Altona Solar project in the US state of Missouri.

