Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 22, 2025
China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

Solar tracker giants bet on integration

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.
According to a regulatory filing, the addition of the latest unit brings Emmvee’s total solar module manufacturing capacity to 10.3GW. Image: Emmvee.

PV manufacturer Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, through its subsidiary Emmvee Energy, has begun operations at its 2.5GW solar module manufacturing plant in Sulibele, Hoskote Taluk, near Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

According to a regulatory filing, the addition of the latest unit brings Emmvee’s total solar module manufacturing capacity to 10.3GW. 

Emmvee said the commissioning forms part of its planned capacity expansion, as outlined in its IPO offer documents, and is progressing in line with its stated timeline. 

CEO Suhas Manjunath previously told investors that the company had around 7.8GW of installed solar module capacity, with much of the most recent quarter focused on stabilising the newly commissioned 2.5GW Sulibele facility, which is now operating smoothly. 

The company announced that a second 2.5GW solar module line is scheduled to come online in FY2026 and confirmed that construction has commenced on a 6GW integrated solar cell and module facility at ITIR Phase II in Bengaluru.

In June 2025, Emmvee secured an INR15 billion (US$174m) order from Indian independent power producer KPI Green Energy for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules. 

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s Dabaspet and Sulibele facilities in Karnataka and deployed at KPI Green’s project in Gujarat. 

The deal builds on a partnership launched in 2021, which has previously focused on passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology. In January 2024, KPI Green signed a 300MW bifacial mono-PERC supply agreement with Emmvee for a 240MW solar plant in Gujarat. 

Emmvee operates five manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Prior to its latest expansion, the company had approximately 6.6GW of PV module capacity and 2.5GW of solar cell capacity. 

It recently began commercial operations at its 2GWp Sulibele plant near Bengaluru airport, lifting total capacities to 7.8GWp in modules and 2.94GWp in solar cells. The facility follows a 2021 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to establish a 3GW cell and module plant, backed by an investment of INR8.25 billion (US$110 million). 

In 2023, Emmvee also partnered with Fraunhofer ISE to build a 1.5GW solar cell manufacturing plant near Bengaluru, producing mono-PERC and TOPCon cells. 

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

December 22, 2025
The Chinese government has lodged a complaint against India with the World Trade Organization over alleged subsidies to its solar industry.
The financing, led by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets.

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

December 22, 2025
European Energy has secured approval for its 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar project in Queensland near Gladstone, Australia. 
A Nextpower project.
Premium

Solar tracker giants bet on integration

December 22, 2025
Tracker producer Nextracker has rebranded as Nextpower to reflect the wider portfolio of products and services it now offers.
TS_Orange Grove Project Photo

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

December 22, 2025
As utility-scale solar projects grow, managing voltage drops remains a critical challenge for EPCs and system designers. Jason Coleman of Terrasmart explores how optimising eBOS architecture offers a solution while delivering cost savings.
Altus Power distributed solar facilities.

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

December 22, 2025
Altus Power has acquired a 234MW solar portfolio from independent power producer Greenbacker. 
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

December 19, 2025
The US House of Representatives has passed a permitting reform bill reducing the environmental scrutiny on large energy projects.
