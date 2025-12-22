Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Emmvee said the commissioning forms part of its planned capacity expansion, as outlined in its IPO offer documents, and is progressing in line with its stated timeline.

CEO Suhas Manjunath previously told investors that the company had around 7.8GW of installed solar module capacity, with much of the most recent quarter focused on stabilising the newly commissioned 2.5GW Sulibele facility, which is now operating smoothly.

The company announced that a second 2.5GW solar module line is scheduled to come online in FY2026 and confirmed that construction has commenced on a 6GW integrated solar cell and module facility at ITIR Phase II in Bengaluru.

In June 2025, Emmvee secured an INR15 billion (US$174m) order from Indian independent power producer KPI Green Energy for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules.

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s Dabaspet and Sulibele facilities in Karnataka and deployed at KPI Green’s project in Gujarat.

The deal builds on a partnership launched in 2021, which has previously focused on passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology. In January 2024, KPI Green signed a 300MW bifacial mono-PERC supply agreement with Emmvee for a 240MW solar plant in Gujarat.

Emmvee operates five manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Prior to its latest expansion, the company had approximately 6.6GW of PV module capacity and 2.5GW of solar cell capacity.

It recently began commercial operations at its 2GWp Sulibele plant near Bengaluru airport, lifting total capacities to 7.8GWp in modules and 2.94GWp in solar cells. The facility follows a 2021 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to establish a 3GW cell and module plant, backed by an investment of INR8.25 billion (US$110 million).

In 2023, Emmvee also partnered with Fraunhofer ISE to build a 1.5GW solar cell manufacturing plant near Bengaluru, producing mono-PERC and TOPCon cells.