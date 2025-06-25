Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

PV manufacturer Emmvee has a secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules from Indian independent power producer (IPP) KPI Green Energy.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
KPI Green and Emmvee first launched a partnership in 2021, and their work has involved passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) modules. In January 2024, KPI Green Energy signed a supply agreement for 300MW of bifacial mono-PERC modules with Emmvee and the solar panels were used for the development of a 240MW solar plant in Gujarat.
Faruk Patel, managing director of KPI Green Energy highlighted that the partnership was “built on trust, performance and a shared vision for a greener India”.
Emmvee has five manufacturing plants across the southern state of Karnataka. Headquartered in the capital city of Bengaluru, the company has a capacity of approximately 6.6GW in PV modules and around 2.5GW of solar cells.
Recently, Emmvee started commercial operations at its 2GWp Sulibele plant near the Karnataka airport. The plant is spread across 37,000 square meters and has increased the firm’s PV module capacity to 6.6GWp and solar cell capacity to 2.5GWp. The development follows the 2021 signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to set up a 3GW cell and module production plant in the state. The plant was set up with an investment of INR8.25 billion (US$110 million).
In 2023, the module manufacturer partnered built a 1.5GW solar cell manufacturing plant near Bangalore in partnership with German solar research centre Fraunhofer ISE. The production line included mono-PERC and TOPCon cells.