Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.
PV manufacturer Emmvee has a secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules from Indian independent power producer (IPP) KPI Green Energy. 

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. 

KPI Green and Emmvee first launched a partnership in 2021, and their work has involved passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) modules. In January 2024, KPI Green Energy signed a supply agreement for 300MW of bifacial mono-PERC modules with Emmvee and the solar panels were used for the development of a 240MW solar plant in Gujarat. 

Faruk Patel, managing director of KPI Green Energy highlighted that the partnership was “built on trust, performance and a shared vision for a greener India”. 

Emmvee has five manufacturing plants across the southern state of Karnataka. Headquartered in the capital city of Bengaluru, the company has a capacity of approximately 6.6GW in PV modules and around 2.5GW of solar cells.  

Recently, Emmvee started commercial operations at its 2GWp Sulibele plant near the Karnataka airport. The plant is spread across 37,000 square meters and has increased the firm’s PV module capacity to 6.6GWp and solar cell capacity to 2.5GWp. The development follows the 2021 signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to set up a 3GW cell and module production plant in the state. The plant was set up with an investment of INR8.25 billion (US$110 million). 

In 2023, the module manufacturer partnered built a 1.5GW solar cell manufacturing plant near Bangalore in partnership with German solar research centre Fraunhofer ISE. The production line included mono-PERC and TOPCon cells.

