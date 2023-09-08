Encavis reaches ready-to-build stage at 132MW Ringkøbing solar plant in Denmark

The company noted that the project will use bifacial solar modules and single-axis trackers, although did not specify which companies would provide the equipment, and announced that it expects to sign a ten-year power purchase agreement for the project prior to its commissioning.

“Our Danish solar park portfolio now comprises almost 400MW and, together with Germany (over 400MW) and Spain (583MW), is one of our largest solar park portfolios in Europe,” said Mario Schirru, Encavis chief investment officer and chief operating officer. “The involvement of Encavis in Denmark is thus also a contribution to the further diversification of our activities in the growth market of subsidy-free solar energy.”

Projects such as these could be integral components of Denmark’s energy transition, with the latest draft of the country’s national energy and climate plan setting ambitious targets for the Danish renewables sector. The government plans to quadruple solar and rural wind capacity by 2030, and increase installed solar capacity in particular from 1.9GW in 2022 to 11.7GW by the end of the decade.

The facility is also the latest project to be developed by Encavis and Danish investment firm GreenGo Energy, and collaborative projects such as these could form a cornerstone of this energy transition. The companies plan to develop 600MW of solar capacity across three projects as part of a “strategic development partnership”, and the latest news at the Ringkøbing solar project follows the firm’s progression to ready-to-build status at a 140MW solar project near the town of Aalborg in northern Denmark.

“This is a milestone. For us, for our partnership with Encavis and for the green energy transition in Denmark,” said Karsten Nielson, GreenGo Energy CEO. “. With a capacity of 132MW it is one of the largest solar parks in Denmark. The project forms a natural second and larger phase of the M01 project we jointly commissioned with Encavis earlier this year, and it is a clear demonstration of momentum for the energy transition in Denmark.”

The news follows impressive production figures across Encavis’ portfolio, with the developer announcing that its electricity production had increased 14% year-on-year at the end of 2022.