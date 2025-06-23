Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Cero Generation starts operations at 48MW Italian agriPV project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Cero Generation starts operations at 48MW Italian agriPV project

News

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

News

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

News

Eni’s Plenitude sells 20% stake to Ares Management Corporation

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

News

Finding creative solutions to Europe’s solar PV financing challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Construction begins on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone

News

Australia: Landowner-led 250MW solar plant lands federal approval in just 20 days

News

Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Cero Generation's Castrum agriPV project in Italy.
The Castrum project has a capacity of 48MW. Image: Cero Generation.

Solar project developer Cero Generation has started commercial operations at its 48MW Castrum agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in western Italy.

The project, in Montalto di Castro, covers 86 hectares, and modules have been installed to “support ongoing land cultivation”. Power generated at the project will be sold to power company Centrica Energy over a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We are proud to have delivered this major solar project in Italy, which not only generates clean, affordable energy but also pioneers a more sustainable approach to land use,” said Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation. “Castrum demonstrates the potential of agrivoltaics—enabling renewable energy generation and agricultural activity to thrive side by side.”

The start of commercial operations of an agriPV project of this size in Italy is notable considering the country’s recent chequered history with the sector. The national government banned the installation of PV projects on agricultural land in May 2024, but this has not dissuaded investment in the sector, with the government completing two auction rounds for agriPV projects, one in December 2024 and one in April 2025.

As money for these funding rounds comes from the government’s national recovery and resilience plant (PNRR), projects awarded through these funding rounds are not subject to the ban. The ban has also been subject to challenges from the industry, with Patrizio Donati, co-founder and managing director at independent power producer Terrawatt, telling PV Tech that the ban would be subject to a review in the coming weeks.

The news follows a number of positive developments for the Italian PV sector, including Aquila starting construction at a 52MW agriPV project in Catania. Figures from trade association Italia Solare showed that Italy added 6.8GW of new solar capacity in 2024, a 30% increase over the previous year, with much of the growth in the utility-scale sector.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, centrica, cero generation, europe, italy, projects

Read Next

The Les Ilots Blandin solar plant spans 127 hectares and features over 135,000 photovoltaic modules, delivering an installed capacity of 74.3MWp. Image: Q Energy via LinkedIn.

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

June 23, 2025
Q Energy and Velto Renewables have inaugurated Europe’s largest floating solar power plant in the Haute-Marne region of France.
Chart of European power purchase agreements in the past 12 months

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

June 23, 2025
The volume of power purchase agreements signed in May has registered a low of 280MW, according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark.
The acquisition builds on Plenitude's previous expansion in Italy and Spain earlier this year. Image: Plenitude

Eni’s Plenitude sells 20% stake to Ares Management Corporation

June 23, 2025
Eni has sold a 20% stake in its renewables arm, Plenitude, to global investment manager Ares Management Corporation.
David Ward speaks on a PV Tech panel at Intersolar Europe 2025.
Premium

Finding creative solutions to Europe’s solar PV financing challenges

June 20, 2025
Panellists discuss some of the challenges in European solar's financial landscape at an event organised at Intersolar Europe 2025 by PV Tech.
The150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal, is the company’s largest European plant to date. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

June 19, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has launched Project Douro, a 150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal.
A hybrid solar-hydro project in Turkey.

Hybrid solar could sidestep Turkish grid constraints, add 8GW of capacity

June 19, 2025
The addition of solar panels to existing wind and hydroelectric plants in Turkey could add 8GW of new capacity to the country’s energy mix.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

News

Finding creative solutions to Europe’s solar PV financing challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.