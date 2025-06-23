Cero Generation starts operations at 48MW Italian agriPV project

“We are proud to have delivered this major solar project in Italy, which not only generates clean, affordable energy but also pioneers a more sustainable approach to land use,” said Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation. “Castrum demonstrates the potential of agrivoltaics—enabling renewable energy generation and agricultural activity to thrive side by side.”

The start of commercial operations of an agriPV project of this size in Italy is notable considering the country’s recent chequered history with the sector. The national government banned the installation of PV projects on agricultural land in May 2024, but this has not dissuaded investment in the sector, with the government completing two auction rounds for agriPV projects, one in December 2024 and one in April 2025.

As money for these funding rounds comes from the government’s national recovery and resilience plant (PNRR), projects awarded through these funding rounds are not subject to the ban. The ban has also been subject to challenges from the industry, with Patrizio Donati, co-founder and managing director at independent power producer Terrawatt, telling PV Tech that the ban would be subject to a review in the coming weeks.

The news follows a number of positive developments for the Italian PV sector, including Aquila starting construction at a 52MW agriPV project in Catania. Figures from trade association Italia Solare showed that Italy added 6.8GW of new solar capacity in 2024, a 30% increase over the previous year, with much of the growth in the utility-scale sector.