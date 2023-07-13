Enel to sell 50% in Australian ops to Inpex

Enel Green Power and Inpex Corporation will jointly control Enel Green Power Australia, which operates three solar PV plants with an installed capacity of 310MW. Image: Inpex Corporation

Italian utility Enel SpA has signed an agreement with Japanese energy company Inpex Corporation to sell half of its Australian operation for €400 million (US$446.9 million).

After the transaction, Enel Green Power and Inpex will jointly control Enel Green Power Australia (EGPA), which consists of subsidiaries Enel Green Power Australia and Enel Green Power Australia Trust.

Enel Green Power and Inpex will oversee EGPA’s current renewable generation portfolio and continue to develop the project pipeline, targeting an increase in EGPA’s installed capacity.

Currently, EGPA operates three solar PV plants with an installed capacity of 310MW, as well as a 76MW wind project under construction, and a 93MW solar project in execution. EGPA is also developing a portfolio of wind, solar, storage and hybrid projects across Australia.

Sale of solar projects in Chile

Enel also signed a deal on 12 July to sell four PV plants in Chile with a capacity of 416MW to independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix for US$550 million.

The solar PV plants that make up the portfolio are Diego de Almagro (36MW), Carrera Pinto (97MW), Pampa Solar Norte (79MW) and Domeyko (204MW), which jointly generate about 1 TWh per year.

These four solar assets are located in the northern regions of Atacama and Antofagasta, known for having some of the highest irradiation levels in the world.

In June, Sonnedix launched operations at its 160MW Sonnedix Meseta de los Andes solar plant in central Chile.