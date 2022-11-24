Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

By Will Norman
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 4.4MW solar project in San Antonio, Texas. Image: OCI Solar Power.

The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational or under construction in Texas, Enel North America said that it will begin providing C&I customers in the state with directly purchasable energy. The company said that it intends to expand into other deregulated states in 2023, including Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Greg Rizzo, head of PPA and renewable energy solutions at Enel North America, said: “Our customers are increasingly seeking alternative ways to purchase renewable energy without having to take a long-term financial position in today’s increasingly volatile and uncertain market.

“The launch of Enel’s retail energy offering enables us to meet the needs of all our customers and support them through their entire decarbonisation journey.”

Enel recently announced a 3GW PV cell and module factory in the US, organised under its subsidiary 3Sun. The company also expressed its intention to invest US$5 billion in its US operations, aiming at 5GW of new utility-scale renewables and storage by 2025 as it acts on the incentives brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
commercial and industrial, enel, enel green power north america, ppa, retail, solar pv, texas, us, utility

Read Next

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

November 24, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

November 23, 2022
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells.

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

November 23, 2022
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

November 23, 2022
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country.

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

November 22, 2022
Renewables developer Low Carbon has started building four solar farms in the Netherlands totalling 53.1MWp, with Belectric serving as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider.

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

November 22, 2022
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has joined a partnership agreement with the Egyptian government, expected to mobilise US$10 billion in investments to deploy 10GW of solar and wind by 2028.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022