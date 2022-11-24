Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

A 4.4MW solar project in San Antonio, Texas. Image: OCI Solar Power.

The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

With 4GW of renewable energy capacity either operational or under construction in Texas, Enel North America said that it will begin providing C&I customers in the state with directly purchasable energy. The company said that it intends to expand into other deregulated states in 2023, including Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Greg Rizzo, head of PPA and renewable energy solutions at Enel North America, said: “Our customers are increasingly seeking alternative ways to purchase renewable energy without having to take a long-term financial position in today’s increasingly volatile and uncertain market.

“The launch of Enel’s retail energy offering enables us to meet the needs of all our customers and support them through their entire decarbonisation journey.”

Enel recently announced a 3GW PV cell and module factory in the US, organised under its subsidiary 3Sun. The company also expressed its intention to invest US$5 billion in its US operations, aiming at 5GW of new utility-scale renewables and storage by 2025 as it acts on the incentives brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act.