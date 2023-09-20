News

Enel North America signs PPA with BXP for 202MW Texas solar project

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enel North America has 1.8GW of solar capacity in its Texas pipeline. Image: Enel North America

Enel North America, a subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Boston Properties (BXP), which will acquire power from its Estonian solar project in the US state of Texas.

The project is currently under construction, and Enel North America expects commercial operations to begin in “late 2024”. The facility will have an installed capacity of 202MW, alongside a 104MW battery energy storage system, and the PPA signed with BXP will see the workplace management company acquire 21MW of the project’s power output.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Efforts to advance meaningful decarbonisation at BXP have been centred on energy efficiency, electrification and renewable energy procurement,” said Doug Linde, BXP President. “By contracting for renewable power that is additional, we are making a positive impact by supporting the growth of renewable energy generation and broader transition to a clean energy future.”

Enel North America is building the project in Delta County, in the north-east of Texas, and follows the company’s work in the solar sector elsewhere in the state. In March, Enel North America signed a PPA with Nestle for its under-construction Ganado solar-plus-storage project in Jackson County, in the south-east of the state, and projects such as these will help the company realise its solar power goals.

The firm already manages 3.3GW of installed wind and solar capacity in Texas, and plans to add another 1.8GW of solar capacity in the coming years through projects in its pipeline.

The news follows a string of new manufacturing announcements in the US, such as Trina Solar’s decision to build a new 5GW module manufacturing facility in the country. Newfound enthusiasm for domestic manufacturing could help minimise the costs of building new solar facilities in the US, although it remains to be seen if this expanded manufacturing capacity will translate to growth in power generation capacity.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
boston properties, bxp, enel, enel north america, estonian solar project, power purchase agreement, ppa, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023