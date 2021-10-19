Solar Media
Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

Expert panellist discussed Europe’s energy crisis and well as the continents renewables targets. Image: Acciona via Twitter

Europe’s energy crisis can be a boon for renewables deployment on the continent by bolstering business cases, but familiar foes such as grid constraints will still need to be hurdled in the coming years.

That was the conclusion reached by a majority of panellists at this week’s BloombergNEF Summit in London, however other renewables developers speaking at the event expressed concern over the potential for state interventions over wholesale prices to disrupt the market.

Europe is in the midst of a power price crisis and the general consensus from speakers and guests was that this was a good thing for the renewable energy sector. Polling at the event showed that 66% of attendees believed the high power prices, cause by sharp rises in the price of natural gas, was good for the deployment of renewables. Indeed, panellists discussing the subject as part of BNEF’s ‘Power and Renewables: Capital Required and Key Uncertainties’ talk largely agreed with the audience, although there were some caveats.

Rafael Mateo Alcala, CEO of Acciona, said that the problem was fundamentally with the supply of gas, “so the solution is to accelerate renewable deployment”. Alcala, who stated his aim to double the size of Acciona over the next five years, said Europe was too dependent on natural gas. He urged companies and governments to accelerate the roll out of renewables such as solar, highlighting the stability and profits to be made in the long term.

“Now is the investment phase for renewables,” he said. “The major returns on these investments will come later”. BNEF has estimated that 700GW of renewables will need to be deployed through to 2030 if Europe is to meet its climate targets at a predicted cost of US$1.1 trillion.

Some panellists, however, were more cautious. Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft, noted how the recent round of energy price increases was both good and bad for the renewables sector. While Rynning-Tønnesen recognised that the present crisis may reinforce the argument for renewable deployment, state intervention from governments seeking to stabilise domestic prices under political pressure may cause disruption to the market mechanisms and price structures that renewables rely on.

“It’s not possible to have a transition without volatility because of the nature of solar and wind energy generation,” Rynning-Tønnesen said. “We will still need some gas supply in the long term”.

Crucially, the current turbulence in energy markets across the continent makes the argument for renewables far easier and the conversations around it more compelling, said Natalie Adomait, managing director of Brookfield Asset Management. She also said that a “huge grid build out” was needed to “connect generation with demand”, pointing to the UK where the majority of power is generated in the north of the country, while most demand comes from the south.

The trio also discussed Europe’s renewable pipeline and the financing required to reach continental targets. BNEF’s bottom-up installed capacity forecast until 2030 showed that the continent’s projected total long-term capacity pipeline stands at 335GW to meet targets, with the largest share of this coming from utility solar (87GW), followed by commercial solar (58GW).

More coverage from today’s talks will follow…

EV World Congress

19 October 2021
This year’s EV World Congress will hold a special role, not only as the first live EverythingEV event in over a year – a chance to renew your connections and re-engage with the EV sector face to face – but also as a chance to share insight and inspiration as world starts to look towards move on post COVID towards hitting ambitious decarbonisation goals in 2030 and beyond. As ever, we will be bringing world leading organisations, cities, and technology providers to the UK to inspire EV innovators, and delve into the challenges facing the sector as the UK looks to revolutionise road transport.

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

20 October 2021
Utility-scale solar is evolving, shaped by higher power modules and demand for increasingly lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Those trends are also changing project requirements elsewhere, with inverters capable of delivering high power density and power capacity in strong demand. In this webinar, FIMER will detail how its innovative high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution can both meet those demands and transform the utility-scale solar sector for the better.

Global Race to Zero Summit 2021

20 October 2021
The race is on but we need to sprint… With global climate talks fast approaching and time running out to prevent the most disastrous impacts of climate change, now is the time to act. The Summit will explore the opportunities that emerge from taking action on climate change and provide a clear pathway forward for governments, citizens and companies. Taking place just 10 days before the G20 meeting in Rome, on 30-31 of October, and in the lead up to the critical COP26 meeting in Glasgow from 31 October–12 November, this event will be instrumental in influencing ambitious global action.

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

10 November 2021
The solar tracker market continues to mature at breakneck speed, with designs and component selections becoming ever-more complex in the pursuit of better project economics. But a more simplistic design could deliver a triple benefit of lower Capex, EPC and Opex costs. This webinar will set out the ideal single axis tracker design for utility-scale solar farms. The design leapfrogs from decades of experience, with a comprehensive understanding and attention to the three cost structures of Capex, EPC and Opx. Sun and Steel Solar has prototyped a single axis tracker designed to deliver up to US$0.03/W in real savings compared to existing single axis trackers on the market. That’s US$30 million for every gigawatt deployed.

Metallization and Interconnection Workshop

15 November 2021
The 10th edition of the famous Metallization and Interconnection Workshop, MIW2021, will take place in the Thor Central venue in Genk, Belgium, on Monday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 16, 2021 as a face-to-face meeting. We are longing for direct exchange of knowledge and ideas after a long time. Hopefully you can be part of it! But of course, the organizors will keep an eye on the evolution of the Covid pandemic. It will be assess carefully, whether the workshop can be held without major risks or excessive restrictions. We are looking forward to exciting talks, discussions and meetings and to welcoming you in Genk!

Solar & Storage Live 2021

23 November 2021
The solar, storage and EV industries in the UK are going from strength to strength. There is no better place for the community to meet, share ideas and do business than Solar & Storage Live from 23-25 November at the NEC.There’s something for everyone; more than 150 exhibitors, a high-level conference, a start up and innovation zone, a poster zone, strategic partners to network with and much more. 

