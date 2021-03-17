Solar Media
News

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News

TZS targeting 55GW of 210mm mono wafer capacity by end of 2021

News

Masdar and Ethiopia sign agreement to develop 500MW of solar

News

FPL files four-year rate proposal enabling 894MW of solar development

News

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog
Image: Germany’s Federal Association of Solar Industries (BSW).

Berlin-based greentech startup Zolar has raised an additional €10 million (US$11.9 million) in an investment round led by Energy Impact Partners.

The fundraiser led by investor EIP has added €10 million to Zolar’s series B funding, bringing the fund’s total to €35 million, which will be used to triple the residential installer’s solar capacity in Germany and accelerate its growth.

Alex Melzer, co-founder of and chief executive of Zolar, said the company has been able to grow its revenues “significantly” despite travel restrictions and work disruption imposed by Germany’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“In the past year, we have been able to grow our revenue significantly, and in 2021, we are targeting to triple installations across Germany,” he said, adding that the additional €10 million from EIP would take the company “to the next level”.

“The investment of Energy Impact Partners shows that investors recognise the relevance of regenerative energy.”

Zolar supplies photovoltaic systems which manage renewable energy for homeowners. The company raised €4 million during series A funding in 2016 and, also raised €15 million from investors including Czech VC Inven Capital, TS Ventures, Heartcore Capital, Statkraft Ventures, BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures and Partech Partners last September to expand its business overseas.

EIP’s managing partner Matthias Dill said that Zolar is “one of the fastest growing energy startups in Germany”, adding that the investment would provide the company with ongoing support it its growth plans.

German solar developers installed 4.88GW of PV capacity last year, driven by a rise in residential systems, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagetur). Roughly 151,700 smaller PV systems were installed last year, totalling 1,131MW capacity, and installations with a power limit of 10kWp increased their share of the market from 15% to 23%.

Energy Impact Partners, germany, germany solar, greentech, investment fund, residential solar, Zolar

