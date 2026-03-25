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Enervest begins construction on Australia’s largest floating solar array

By George Heynes
March 25, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Wannon Water’s Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria. Image: Wannon Water.

Enervest has commenced construction of a 500kW floating solar array at Wannon Water’s Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria, which will become Australia’s largest floating solar installation upon completion later this year.

The AU$2 million (US$1.4 million) project will feature approximately 1,200 bifacial solar modules mounted on floating platforms across the raw water storage basin, generating more than 600,000kWh of renewable energy annually.

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The installation is designed to offset the energy costs associated with pumping water from the basin to Wannon Water’s treatment plant, which serves customers across Warrnambool, Allansford, and Koroit.

Brierly Basin stores raw water pumped from the Otways alongside water harvested through Wannon Water’s award-winning roofwater harvesting scheme, which collects runoff from residential properties in north-east Warrnambool, industrial facilities, Albert Park sporting facilities and Warrnambool College.

The decision to deploy bifacial module technology reflects an optimisation approach for the floating environment, where modules can harvest light from both direct sunlight and reflected sunlight from the water surface below.

This configuration increases system efficiency while simplifying maintenance requirements compared to conventional single-sided modules, according to Wannon Water’s project documentation.

The 500kW capacity of the Brierly Basin array positions it as Australia’s largest floating solar installation, though this scale remains modest compared to international floating solar projects that have reached hundreds of megawatts in markets including China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Addressing energy intensity in water treatment operations

The floating solar array directly targets one of Wannon Water’s most energy-intensive operations.

Water stored in Brierly Basin must be pumped uphill to the Warrnambool Water Treatment Plant for disinfection before distribution, creating substantial electricity demand that the utility has identified as a priority area for emissions reduction.

Wannon Water has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and the Brierly Basin floating solar array forms a cornerstone of this decarbonization strategy.

The installation is projected to reduce the utility’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600 tonnes annually, delivering both environmental and economic benefits through reduced grid electricity purchases.

The selection of floating solar over conventional ground-mounted installations reflects the practical advantages of utilising existing water infrastructure for renewable energy generation.

The large area of open water at Brierly Basin provides an ideal surface for solar deployment without requiring additional land acquisition or competing with agricultural or conservation uses.

Floating solar installations can also deliver secondary benefits including reduced water evaporation and suppression of algae growth, though Wannon Water has not quantified these co-benefits for the Brierly Basin project.

Floating solar deployment accelerates across Australian water infrastructure

The Brierly Basin project adds to a growing pipeline of floating solar installations on Australian water bodies, though the sector remains at a relatively early stage compared to ground-mounted utility-scale development.

Australia has seen increasing interest in floating solar technology as water utilities, mining operations and irrigation districts recognise the dual-use potential of water surfaces for renewable energy generation.

In 2025, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) backed an AU$13 million floating solar initiative designed to accelerate the commercial deployment of the technology across the country.

That programme aimed to demonstrate the viability of floating solar across different water bodies and climatic conditions, addressing technical questions about system performance, durability, and integration with existing water management operations.

International floating solar technology providers have also established partnerships in Australia to support local deployment.

Last year, Ocean Sun, a Norwegian floating solar developer, announced plans to bring its technology platform to Australia through strategic partnerships, recognising the country’s extensive water infrastructure and high solar irradiance as favourable conditions for floating solar economics.

australia, Enervest, floating solar, solar, solar pv, victoria

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