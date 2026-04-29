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Jinko inks 600MW Nigeria module deals, including TOPCon supply for C&I segment

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 29, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Africa & Middle East, Africa

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The partnership aims to scale deployment of distributed solar systems in a market still heavily reliant on backup diesel generation. Image: JinkoSolar via LinkedIn.

Chinese solar manufacturering giant JinkoSolar has signed two solar module supply agreements totalling 600MW in Nigeria. 

The agreements comprise a 500MW deal with Fouani Group focused on distributed generation, and a separate 100MW module supply agreement with a local distributor for commercial and industrial (C&I) and channel deployment.   

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Under the 500MW agreement modules will be deployed across commercial, industrial and residential applications, including factories, retail centres and homes. The partnership aims to scale deployment of distributed solar systems in a market still heavily reliant on backup diesel generation. The companies said the agreement aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition plans and growing demand for self-generation capacity among end-users.

Separately, JinkoSolar has signed a 100MW module supply agreement with an anonymous Nigerian distributor, shipping its N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) Tiger Neo 3.0 modules.

JinkoSolar said the modules offer up to 670W output and 24.8% efficiency, alongside a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C, positioning them for operation in high-temperature and high-humidity environments. 

The agreement signals continued deployment of TOPCon products in West Africa’s distribution and C&I segments, where higher-efficiency modules are being adopted to improve project returns under constrained installation conditions.  

Nigeria’s power market is characterised by supply deficits, high reliance on diesel generation and sensitivity to energy costs, supporting demand for distributed solar solutions. However, developers and distributors face challenges including high logistics costs, climate-related performance risks and pressure on project payback periods. 

Nigeria added 803MW of new solar capacity in 2025, marking a 141% year-on-year increase and ranking it as Africa’s second-largest market behind South Africa. According to the Global Solar Council’s ‘Africa Market Outlook 2026–2029’, much of this growth has been driven by distributed, off-grid installations across commercial and residential segments.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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africa, Fouani Group, jinko solar, nigeria, pv modules, solar pv, supply agreements, tiger neo

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