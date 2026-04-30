Renewable Properties buys 118MW US-made First Solar modules

The modules in question are First Solar’s monofacial Series 7 panels, manufactured in the US. The CdTe thin-film producer currently has five operational manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Louisiana and Ohio, with a plan to develop a sixth in South Carolina by the end of 2026.

“With domestically manufactured equipment secured to execute on these projects in multiple states, we’re on track to expand solar deployment at a time when electricity demand is increasing rapidly, while the solar industry faces new challenges,” said Aaron Halimi, founder and CEO of Renewable Properties.

Renewable Properties currently has over 1.7GW of small-scale solar and energy storage projects under development in the US across 17 states, alongside a further 320MW currently under construction.

First Solar US solar manufacturing

Mounir El Asmar, First Solar’s head of strategic accounts, added: “Genuinely American solar manufacturing directly enables American energy dominance. By investing in domestically produced modules, Renewable Properties is putting that principle into practice”.

First Solar is the largest solar manufacturer by capacity in the US, and the largest in the Western Hemisphere. Its CdTe thin-film technology is distinct from the majority of the global silicon-based solar supply chain, which dominates almost all other module production capacity and is overwhelmingly controlled by Chinese companies.

This technology choice has played a part in First Solar’s ability to establish a substantive US manufacturing base, as the various tariffs and other trade protection measures on solar products entering the US have focused on the Chinese-dominated silicon supply chain. First Solar has also played a part in petitioning for antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigations into silicon-based solar imports from Southeast Asia, which have raised hurdles for upstream US solar component supply.

Since the reelection of President Donald Trump, the company has also said it would benefit from a reduction in Federal support for US solar and greater trade protectionism. In its Q2 2025 financial report, CEO Mark Widmar said that the President’s Budget Reconciliation Bill “Places First Solar in a greater position of strength” than it previously was. The bill introduced strict Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions for solar projects and manufacturers, restricting the use of Chinese products or intellectual property (IP).