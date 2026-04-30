Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Renewable Properties buys 118MW US-made First Solar modules

By Will Norman
April 30, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Indian PV manufacturer Inox Solar acquires Boviet Solar’s US module assembly operations

News

Renewable Properties buys 118MW US-made First Solar modules

News

TotalEnergies, Nextnorth start construction at 440MW solar project in the Philippines

News

JinkoSolar PV module shipments dip, registers lowest volume since Q1 2023

News

Daqo polysilicon sales collapse, falling 88.3% quarter-on-quarter as production ticks upwards

News

ESMC calls for stronger EU Industrial Accelerator Act to boost solar PV manufacturing

News

Bangladesh launches 495MW solar PV tender

News

Lower residential demand after 25D tax credit ends impacts Enphase’s Q1 2026 revenue

News

Pantheon Atlas to build 500MW solar-plus-storage facility at US$58.5 billion Croatian data centre

News

Jinko inks 600MW Nigeria module deals, including TOPCon supply for C&I segment

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Renewable Properties solar project (not featuring First Solar modules). Image: Renewable Properties

US community solar developer Renewable Properties has acquired 118MW of cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules from US solar manufacturer First Solar.

The modules will be deployed at small-scale utility and community solar projects across 17 US states, Renewable Properties said, with the largest portion going to nine Californian projects with a cumulative 51MW of capacity. Another 20MW of modules will be allocated for four projects in New York, and 8MW will be used for three projects in Illinois. The rest will go to sites across the company’s portfolio.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The modules in question are First Solar’s monofacial Series 7 panels, manufactured in the US. The CdTe thin-film producer currently has five operational manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Louisiana and Ohio, with a plan to develop a sixth in South Carolina by the end of 2026.

“With domestically manufactured equipment secured to execute on these projects in multiple states, we’re on track to expand solar deployment at a time when electricity demand is increasing rapidly, while the solar industry faces new challenges,” said Aaron Halimi, founder and CEO of Renewable Properties.

Renewable Properties currently has over 1.7GW of small-scale solar and energy storage projects under development in the US across 17 states, alongside a further 320MW currently under construction.

First Solar US solar manufacturing

Mounir El Asmar, First Solar’s head of strategic accounts, added: “Genuinely American solar manufacturing directly enables American energy dominance. By investing in domestically produced modules, Renewable Properties is putting that principle into practice”.

First Solar is the largest solar manufacturer by capacity in the US, and the largest in the Western Hemisphere. Its CdTe thin-film technology is distinct from the majority of the global silicon-based solar supply chain, which dominates almost all other module production capacity and is overwhelmingly controlled by Chinese companies.

This technology choice has played a part in First Solar’s ability to establish a substantive US manufacturing base, as the various tariffs and other trade protection measures on solar products entering the US have focused on the Chinese-dominated silicon supply chain. First Solar has also played a part in petitioning for antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigations into silicon-based solar imports from Southeast Asia, which have raised hurdles for upstream US solar component supply.

Since the reelection of President Donald Trump, the company has also said it would benefit from a reduction in Federal support for US solar and greater trade protectionism. In its Q2 2025 financial report, CEO Mark Widmar said that the President’s Budget Reconciliation Bill “Places First Solar in a greater position of strength” than it previously was. The bill introduced strict Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions for solar projects and manufacturers, restricting the use of Chinese products or intellectual property (IP).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
first solar, module supply agreement, pv modules, pv power plants, renewable properties, us

Read Next

Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.

Indian PV manufacturer Inox Solar acquires Boviet Solar’s US module assembly operations

April 30, 2026
Inox Solar has entered into an agreement with Chinese technology and manufacturing firm Ningbo Boway Alloy Material to acquire all the equity stakes of its US subsidiary Boviet Solar Technology.
Image: Enphase Energy

Lower residential demand after 25D tax credit ends impacts Enphase’s Q1 2026 revenue

April 29, 2026
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported a 17% decline in revenue from the previous quarter, from US$343 million to US$282.9 million.
The partnership aims to scale deployment of distributed solar systems in a market still heavily reliant on backup diesel generation. Image: JinkoSolar via LinkedIn.

Jinko inks 600MW Nigeria module deals, including TOPCon supply for C&I segment

April 29, 2026
Chinese solar manufacturering giant JinkoSolar has signed two solar module supply agreements totalling 600MW in Nigeria. 
Image from Eging PV

Eging PV confirms restructuring investors, bringing in Ningbo Ruilian and Solarspace

April 29, 2026
Eging PV, once hailed as “China’s first PV module stock,” has reached a new milestone in its pre-restructuring efforts.
A solar PV project in Austria.

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

April 28, 2026
The US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund will expand renewable energy infrastructure across the Southwest Interconnected System (SWIS). 
The project will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), to support grid stability. Image: Unsplash.

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

April 28, 2026
The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved the development of the 300MW/1200MWh Soda Mountain solar project in San Bernardino County, California.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar PV module shipments dip, registers lowest volume since Q1 2023

News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

News

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA