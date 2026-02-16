Enfinity Global expands bond facility to US$183 million to support US solar and storage deployment

Enfinity’s has 400MW of operational capacity in the US, plus a total development pipeline of 22GW. Image: Enfinity Global.

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has expanded a bond facility with the Eiffel Investment Group to US$183 million, to further its work in the US solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) sectors.

The new bond facility builds on another bond facility agreed between the companies last year, valued at US$108 million, to support Enfinity’s deployment of solar BESS projects across Europe. Enfinity said that the latest bond facility would support its investments in both Europe and the US; the company has an operational solar PV portfolio of 28 projects, with a combined capacity of 400MW, in the US. Its largest operational project is the 56MW CSolar South project in California.