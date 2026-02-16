Subscribe To Premium
Enfinity Global expands bond facility to US$183 million to support US solar and storage deployment

By JP Casey
February 16, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Evecon, Mirova launch Estonia's largest solar-storage hybrid, ink flexibility and power purchase agreement

News

EIB backs 190MW Romanian PV projects with US$40 million investment

News

News

Philippines government auctions to offer 25GW of renewable energy capacity a year until 2035

News

France reduces solar PV target to 48GW by 2030 in new energy roadmap

News

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India's 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

US Treasury's first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News
An Enfinity Global solar PV project.
Enfinity’s has 400MW of operational capacity in the US, plus a total development pipeline of 22GW. Image: Enfinity Global.

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has expanded a bond facility with the Eiffel Investment Group to US$183 million, to further its work in the US solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) sectors.

The new bond facility builds on another bond facility agreed between the companies last year, valued at US$108 million, to support Enfinity’s deployment of solar BESS projects across Europe. Enfinity said that the latest bond facility would support its investments in both Europe and the US; the company has an operational solar PV portfolio of 28 projects, with a combined capacity of 400MW, in the US. Its largest operational project is the 56MW CSolar South project in California.

However, Enfinity’s US pipeline is much larger, with 450MW of capacity under construction, alongside a total development pipeline of 22GW, in a country acknowledged as “strategically important” by Eiffel’s leadership.

“The US market is both strategically important and highly dynamic,” said Eiffel head of infrastructure Pierre-Antoine Machelon. We are pleased to deepen our presence on this market alongside a trusted and experienced partner like Enfinity Global and to address the surging US power demand with green energy.”

The news follows Enfinity starting commercial operations at a 33.8MW Italian solar project last month, the first project to reach this state in a 336MW solar portfolio, from which technology giant Microsoft will acquire power.

americas, bess, eiffel investment group, enfinity global, solar-plus-storage, us

