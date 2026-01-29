Subscribe To Premium
Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

By JP Casey
January 29, 2026
Europe

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

Clean energy conquers coal as Australia’s NEM delivers historic 51% renewables quarter

Australian startup WinDC hopes to turn solar curtailment into AI gold with Megaport network deal

Europe plays ‘critical role’ in renewable energy manufacturing and services

An Enfinity Global solar PV project.
Microsoft has signed offtake agreements for a 336MW solar PV portfolio from Enfinity Global in Italy. Image: Enfinity Global.

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has started commercial operations at a 33.8MW solar PV project in Italy, the first in a portfolio from which technology giant Microsoft will acquire power.

The portfolio will ultimately consist of 336MW of solar PV capacity, to be deployed across central and southern Italy in regions such as Lazio and Basilicata. While the developer did not provide a timeline for the start of commercial operations at the remainder of the portfolio, Enfinity announced in December 2024 that a 147MW solar PV portfolio in Lazio is expected to enter commercial operation at some point in 2026, and there is a possibility that these portfolios are one and the same.

While Enfinity has not commented as to whether the 147MW Lazio portfolio is part of the 336MW Italian portfolio, it said in 2024 that it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “international technology provider” for the former portfolio, which could mean Microsoft.

“We are delighted to provide solar energy electricity to a global technology leader like Microsoft,” said Enfinity Global CEO Carlos Domenech of the deal.

Italy has been a priority for Enfinity in recent years, having signed deals for over 800MW of new solar PV capacity in the last two years with what it described as “major corporate and industrial clients”. However, last year, Enfinity sold a 49% stake in a 402MW portfolio of Italian solar PV projects to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), and Domenech said the fund would continue to act as Enfinity’s long-term partner in Italy.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

enfinity global, europe, italy, microsoft, power purchase agreement, ppa, projects, sfieu, SolarPLUSEU

