Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

While Enfinity has not commented as to whether the 147MW Lazio portfolio is part of the 336MW Italian portfolio, it said in 2024 that it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “international technology provider” for the former portfolio, which could mean Microsoft.

“We are delighted to provide solar energy electricity to a global technology leader like Microsoft,” said Enfinity Global CEO Carlos Domenech of the deal.

Italy has been a priority for Enfinity in recent years, having signed deals for over 800MW of new solar PV capacity in the last two years with what it described as “major corporate and industrial clients”. However, last year, Enfinity sold a 49% stake in a 402MW portfolio of Italian solar PV projects to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), and Domenech said the fund would continue to act as Enfinity’s long-term partner in Italy.

