Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has started commercial operations at a 33.8MW solar PV project in Italy, the first in a portfolio from which technology giant Microsoft will acquire power.
The portfolio will ultimately consist of 336MW of solar PV capacity, to be deployed across central and southern Italy in regions such as Lazio and Basilicata. While the developer did not provide a timeline for the start of commercial operations at the remainder of the portfolio, Enfinity announced in December 2024 that a 147MW solar PV portfolio in Lazio is expected to enter commercial operation at some point in 2026, and there is a possibility that these portfolios are one and the same.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
While Enfinity has not commented as to whether the 147MW Lazio portfolio is part of the 336MW Italian portfolio, it said in 2024 that it had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “international technology provider” for the former portfolio, which could mean Microsoft.
“We are delighted to provide solar energy electricity to a global technology leader like Microsoft,” said Enfinity Global CEO Carlos Domenech of the deal.
Italy has been a priority for Enfinity in recent years, having signed deals for over 800MW of new solar PV capacity in the last two years with what it described as “major corporate and industrial clients”. However, last year, Enfinity sold a 49% stake in a 402MW portfolio of Italian solar PV projects to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), and Domenech said the fund would continue to act as Enfinity’s long-term partner in Italy.
PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.