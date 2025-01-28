Enfinity Global secures connectivity for 2GW of Indian renewables

The company did not specify the timeline for these projects’ construction and operations, though it said it had “over 1GW” of projects “expected” to begin construction this year. Infinity Global currently has roughly 3.1GW of projects in its Indian pipeline, around 1GW of which it said were in the “development phase”, distinct from the 2GW portfolio covered in today’s announcement.

The Indian government aims to reach 500GW of non-fossil fuel power generation capacity by 2030.

These ambitious renewable energy deployment goals, led by solar PV, have made the country an attractive growth market for developers. In May last year, Enfinity Global secured US$135 million in financing to support a 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio across the country.

2024 saw India’s solar deployments rebound after consistently underperforming in 2023. The country added over 24GW of new solar capacity last year, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research. The state of Rajasthan led the additions; it has long been the leading light of Indian solar, largely due to its high solar irradiance and readily available flat land.

In addition to its work in India, Enfinity Global has recently secured over US$700 million in funding to support its expansion plans in Italy. In August it closed a US$500 million investment from a group of investors to support a 1.5GW solar portfolio in Italy, which was followed by a further US$190 million in September and another US$165 million in December.