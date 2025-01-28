Subscribe To Premium
Enfinity Global secures connectivity for 2GW of Indian renewables

By Will Norman
UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

Australia’s energy minister calls for further ARENA funding for community electrification

TotalEnergies submits 320MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

Fresh thinking needed to close off-grid solar’s funding gap

FERC: Solar dominated US energy capacity additions in November 2024

Copper plating helps reduce degradation in TOPCon cells, research shows

REC Silicon secures US$40 million Hanwha loan to aid Moses Lake shutdown

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

‘Better granularity’: Solargis on the launch of its Evaluate 2.0 programme

The projects will be located across the Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Image: Enfinity Global.

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has secured connectivity approvals for a 2GW utility-scale solar PV and wind power portfolio in India.

The projects will be located across the Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka; Enfinity Global said the power from the sites is “earmarked to cater to government utilities, as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.”

The company did not specify the timeline for these projects’ construction and operations, though it said it had “over 1GW” of projects “expected” to begin construction this year. Infinity Global currently has roughly 3.1GW of projects in its Indian pipeline, around 1GW of which it said were in the “development phase”, distinct from the 2GW portfolio covered in today’s announcement.

The Indian government aims to reach 500GW of non-fossil fuel power generation capacity by 2030.

These ambitious renewable energy deployment goals, led by solar PV, have made the country an attractive growth market for developers. In May last year, Enfinity Global secured US$135 million in financing to support a 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio across the country.

2024 saw India’s solar deployments rebound after consistently underperforming in 2023. The country added over 24GW of new solar capacity last year, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research. The state of Rajasthan led the additions; it has long been the leading light of Indian solar, largely due to its high solar irradiance and readily available flat land.

In addition to its work in India, Enfinity Global has recently secured over US$700 million in funding to support its expansion plans in Italy. In August it closed a US$500 million investment from a group of investors to support a 1.5GW solar portfolio in Italy, which was followed by a further US$190 million in September and another US$165 million in December.

enfinity global, india, interconnection, pv power plants, solar pv

