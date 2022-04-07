Solar Media
News

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Americas

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker's revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

Engie North America currently operates 4GW of renewable energy across North America. Image: Engie North America.

Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

As part of the transaction Engie will acquire 17 solar and energy storage projects in early stage development, spread across ten different US states and located in multiple regional grids such as ERCOT (Texas), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Western Interconnection (WECC) or SERC.

The team from the US branch of Photosol will be integrated into Engie North America

Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer at ENGIE North America, said: “The projects represent excellent greenfield opportunities for both solar and storage to help accelerate our journey towards net-zero. The team at Photosol will bring great experience, insight and further agility to our business in North America and we are delighted to have the opportunity to come together.”

Engie North America currently operates 4GW of renewable energy across North America with a double digit growth for this year, according to the company.

In December 2021, fuel distribution company Rubis entered the solar PV market by acquiring an 80% stake in French solar developer Photosol.

