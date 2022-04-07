Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

Engie North America currently operates 4GW of renewable energy across North America. Image: Engie North America.

Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

As part of the transaction Engie will acquire 17 solar and energy storage projects in early stage development, spread across ten different US states and located in multiple regional grids such as ERCOT (Texas), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Western Interconnection (WECC) or SERC.

The team from the US branch of Photosol will be integrated into Engie North America

Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer at ENGIE North America, said: “The projects represent excellent greenfield opportunities for both solar and storage to help accelerate our journey towards net-zero. The team at Photosol will bring great experience, insight and further agility to our business in North America and we are delighted to have the opportunity to come together.”

Engie North America currently operates 4GW of renewable energy across North America with a double digit growth for this year, according to the company.

In December 2021, fuel distribution company Rubis entered the solar PV market by acquiring an 80% stake in French solar developer Photosol.