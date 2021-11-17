Solar Media
News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution that can reduce shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News
ClipperCreek has to date sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations. Image: ClipperCreek.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector with the acquisition of charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek.

As well as establishing a domestic manufacturing footprint for Enphase, the deal will provide the company’s distributors and installers with EV chargers that can be sold alongside solar and battery systems.

Offering EV charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the US, California-based ClipperCreek has to date sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations.

Enphase said the increasing penetration of EVs has implications for home energy management, as households not only consume significantly more power with an EV, but also have a large battery that can be used for both backup and grid services.

“We are very excited to introduce ClipperCreek to our distributors and installers around the world,” said Badri Kothandaraman, CEO of Enphase Energy. “Managing EV charging is an integral part of our strategy.”

ClipperCreek founder and CEO Jason France said his company will be able to take advantage of Enphase’s power conversion technology, manufacturing knowledge and distribution relationships.

Expected to close by the end of 2021, the transaction follows Enphase’s acquisition earlier this year of Sofdesk, which has developed a platform that enables solar installers to design PV systems and produce quotes for customers.

Having reported record quarterly revenue in Q3 2021, Enphase recently revealed it is adding a new automated manufacturing line to its facility in Mexico, taking the company’s total output to 5 million microinverters per quarter by the end of this year.

Enphase follows other US rooftop solar players in expanding into the EV charging space, with SunPower becoming the preferred solar and storage provider for customers of EV charging provider Wallbox and Sunnova forming a partnership with ChargePoint.

acquisition, electric vehicle, enphase energy, m&a, mergers and acquisitions

