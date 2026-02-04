Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, as Q4 microinverter shipments drop to 682MW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 4, 2026
Financial & Legal, Balance of System, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, as Q4 microinverter shipments drop to 682MW

News

US defends IRA domestic content bonus after China scores WTO win

News

Changing risk profiles, portfolio-based decisions highlight shifts in renewables investment landscape

News

Australia: EnergyCo seeks federal approval for 6GW New England REZ transmission backbone spanning 315km

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Australia’s solar sector continues momentum with 222GWh peak daily output in January 2026

Features

Tonic Group secures fast-track federal approval for 75MW Western Australia solar-battery project

News

Philippines-China tension could endanger solar PV supply, says trade association

News

US and India strike trade deal, cutting tariffs to 18% in ‘strategic turning point’ for Indian PV manufacturers

News

‘Difficult’ to make EU solar procurement initiatives work ‘on the ground’, developers say

News

Europe needs private capital to ‘step in’ to support grid expansions, industry players say

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enphase’s microinverter shipments for 2025 reached 2.8 GW, on par with last year’s numbers. Image: Enphase Energy

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has revealed in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it will reduce its workforce globally by nearly 160 jobs.

This would affect less than 6% of the company’s entire workforce, while the company added that it will prioritise research and development investment in core products and software, as well as scale productivity through the use of artificial intelligence and automation. Enphase expects to make the jobs cut during the first half of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Only days after filing the 8-K with the SEC, the company unveiled its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, which showed a decline in both quarterly and yearly revenue. Enphase registered revenues of US$343 million in Q4 2025, down from a two-year high of US$410 million in the previous quarter, and also lower than the US$382 million registered in Q4 2024.

According to Enphase, revenues were down quarterly both in the US and Europe, by 13% and 29% respectively. The decrease in revenue in the US was due to lower safe harbour – which was US$20.3 million in Q4 2025 compared to US$70.9 million the previous quarter – and storage revenue. The European decline in revenues was due to a “further softening in European demand”, said the company.

The decline in inverter demand from the European market in Q4 2025 is forecast to continue in 2026, according to a recent report from analyst Wood Mackenzie. WoodMac forecasts that global inverter shipments will contract by 9% in 2026 to 523GW, with major markets such as China, the US and Europe confronted with new volatility.

However, revenues for the entire 2025 financial year were slightly up, from US$1.33 billion in 2024 to US$1.47 billion in 2025.

Microinverters shipments stagnate in 2025

Shipments of microinverters have also experienced a similar fate to revenues during Q4 2025, with both a quarterly and yearly decrease. Enphase shipped 682.6MW of microinverters in Q4 2025, nearly 200MW fewer than the same period in 2024 and 100MW fewer than Q3 2025, as shown in the chart below.

Overall, at 2.8GW, shipment figures for the whole of 2025 are on par with last year, with a less than 12MW increase. Shipments remain far below 2022 and 2023 levels, when the company shipped well over 5.5GW each year.

According to the company, most of its microinverter shipments come from its US facilities, which are located in Texas and South Carolina. The Texas facility is also home to the company’s battery production. Speaking of batteries, the company shipped 150.1MWh of its IQ Batteries in Q4 2025, down from 195MWh in Q3 2025.

During the last quarter of 2025, the company also began shipping its first microinverter produced using gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which meets both domestic content requirements and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules for commercial solar projects.

Looking forward, Enphase forecasts revenue in Q1 2026 to be between US$270-300 million, with nearly US$35 million of safe harbour.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
data dispatch, enphase, financial results, job cuts, microinverter, us

Read Next

US president Donald Trump said India would, in return, cut tariffs on US goods to zero. Image: Unsplash.

US and India strike trade deal, cutting tariffs to 18% in ‘strategic turning point’ for Indian PV manufacturers

February 3, 2026
The US and India have announced a trade deal under which Washington will cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%.
Sach-Headshot crop
Premium

How US states are stepping up to fill the renewable energy policy void

February 3, 2026
PV Talk: Vote Solar’s Sachu Constantine discusses the growing role of state and local governments in driving forward clean energy policy in the United States.
Domenico Tripodi speaks at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.

‘Clear cooling’ of equity investment in US renewables, creating opportunities for Europe

February 3, 2026
There has been a 'clear cooling' of appetite for new renewable energy investments in the US, according to speakers at SFIEU 2026.
Mark Noyes, CEO of TerraForm, said the project will scale during a period of unprecedented power demand and grid constraints. Image: Brookfield/TerraForm.

TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

February 2, 2026
Independent power producer (IPP) TerraForm Power has acquired a 1.56GW solar project in Lee County, Illinois from Hexagon Energy.
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

February 2, 2026
Private equity firm Younan Company has launched an 880MW solar-plus-storage project in California, marking its entry into utility-scale solar PV in the US.
A Lightsource bp solar project.

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

February 2, 2026
The price of solar PPAs signed in North America increased 3.2% between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, reaching a high of US$61.67/MWh.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

News

Philippines-China tension could endanger solar PV supply, says trade association

News

Australia: EnergyCo seeks federal approval for 6GW New England REZ transmission backbone spanning 315km

News

How US states are stepping up to fill the renewable energy policy void

Interviews

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA