Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

Dutch-based rooftop solar mounting solutions provider Enstall has acquired Germany-based provider of PV mounting systems Schletter.
The transaction will allow Enstall to increase its footprint in Germany and Central Europe, as the company executes on its growth strategy after it was itself acquired by investment bank Blackstone and private equity firm Rivean Capital in 2022.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, while Schletter’s current shareholders, Avenue Capital Group and Robus Capital Management will become minority shareholders in Enstall.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Florian Roos, CEO of Schletter, said: “Enstall shares our long-term commitment to sustainable solar energy for future generations. Everything we do is guided by our dedication to improving durability, safety, sustainability, and the quality of our solar mounting systems, in support of achieving a transition to green energy.
“The partnership with Enstall will strengthen the combined innovation capabilities, and enable us to serve our customers with a broader portfolio of products and digital solutions globally.”
At last year’s Intersolar Europe event in Germany, the German mounting system manufacturer unveiled a vertical agrivoltaics system that uses bifacial modules and allows for higher earnings in the morning and in the afternoon.