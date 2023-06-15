Schletter unveils vertical agriPV system at Intersolar

Schletter’s vertical agriPV system unveiled at Intersolar 2023 in Germany. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.

Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has unveiled its latest agrivoltaics product at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany.

The system which is mounted vertically uses bifacial modules and will allow for higher earnings in the morning and in the afternoon, according to Cedrik Zapfe, CTO at Schletter.

Speaking to PV Tech at Intersolar, Zapfe added the structure would give a good advantage in the winter for northern markets were snow is more frequent.

“During winter months you will have no snow on the module, you will have a significant higher yield because snow reflects the sunlight’s radiation at the modules, and this is an important point because we have too much electrical power production during the summer months and not enough in the winter season.”

Another feature of the company’s latest agriPV system is that the modules are fixed between the profiles with freely movable clamps. This allows the system to compensate for elevation differences in the terrain profile and is equally suitable for flat and hilly terrain.

Moreover it has optimised its 2V Tracking System for agriPV applications with a revised single-axis tracking system from 60 to 78 degrees. With the modules in a vertical position this makes it easier for agricultural machines to operate with the crops.