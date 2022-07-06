Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

Entergy Arkansas currently has three solar projects in operations, generating 281MW of power. Image: Unsplash.

US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources. The company did not disclose the desired split between solar and wind resources.

The generation resources would be obtained through a combination of one or more build-own-transfer agreements, self-build alternatives or power purchase agreements (PPA) that would be in operation between May 2025 and December 2026.

Potential solar parks would need to be within Entergy Arkansas’ service territory, while possible wind parks could be located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or Southwest Power Pool areas.

Subsidiary of Entergy, Entergy Arkansas, which said it was the largest energy provider in Arkansas, currently has 281MW of solar capacity. The company’s largest solar farm – Searcy Solar Facility – came online in late 2021, with generation capacity of 100MWs and a 30MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

“We continue to grow green energy within our diverse portfolio of power resources to better serve our existing and growing customer base and look forward to some exciting proposals,” said Kurt Castleberry, director of resource planning and marketing operations.

Currently, nuclear energy accounts for roughly 70% of the fuel mix for the Entergy Arkansas’ customers, followed by hydropower at 16%, with the remaining power sourced from coal, natural gas and solar, the company said in a statement.