Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

News

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

News

Trade bodies call for renewables-led recovery for Ukraine

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Entergy Arkansas currently has three solar projects in operations, generating 281MW of power. Image: Unsplash.

US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources. The company did not disclose the desired split between solar and wind resources.  

The generation resources would be obtained through a combination of one or more build-own-transfer agreements, self-build alternatives or power purchase agreements (PPA) that would be in operation between May 2025 and December 2026.

Potential solar parks would need to be within Entergy Arkansas’ service territory, while possible wind parks could be located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or Southwest Power Pool areas.

Subsidiary of Entergy, Entergy Arkansas, which said it was the largest energy provider in Arkansas, currently has 281MW of solar capacity. The company’s largest solar farm – Searcy Solar Facility – came online in late 2021, with generation capacity of 100MWs and a 30MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

“We continue to grow green energy within our diverse portfolio of power resources to better serve our existing and growing customer base and look forward to some exciting proposals,” said Kurt Castleberry, director of resource planning and marketing operations. 

Currently, nuclear energy accounts for roughly 70% of the fuel mix for the Entergy Arkansas’ customers, followed by hydropower at 16%, with the remaining power sourced from coal, natural gas and solar, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
distribution, entergy, entergy arkansas, pv power plants, request for proposals, solar pv, us

Read Next

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

July 6, 2022
US PV developer Birch Creek Development has increased its existing credit facility with debt financing provider Fundamental Renewables to US$250 million to pursue its 5GW solar pipeline in the US and support its module procurement strategy.

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

July 4, 2022
The Department of Energy has launched a US$500 million programme that will install clean energy projects on mine lands across the US.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

July 4, 2022
Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022