News

EPA administrator Michael Regan welcomed by ACORE

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, People, Policy
Americas

Latest

EPA administrator Michael Regan welcomed by ACORE

News

Masdar to pursue large-scale PV projects in Asia through deal with Petronas

News

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

News

UK-based solar developer plans AU$500 million green hydrogen project in Australia

News

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

News

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

News

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

News

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

News

New South Wales could establish ‘clean industrial revolution’ with AU$750m package

News
Image: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has welcomed the appointment of Michael Regan as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The US Senate voted 66-34 to confirm Michael Regan to lead the agency on Wednesday, becoming the first black man to take up the role.

He had worked at the EPA in the presidential administrations of Bill Clinton and George W Bush from 1998 to 2008. He went on to become the head of North Carolina’s environmental regulating body.

Gregory Wetstone, president and chief executive of ACORE, called Regan a “true environmental champion”, adding that the EPA would play a “vital role” in driving growth in the renewable energy sector.

“Having a true environmental champion like Michael Regan leading the EPA is a big step in the right direction”, he said.

“This is a critical moment in time and the EPA has a vital role to play in mitigating climate change and driving the deployment of pollution-free, renewable power.”

Regan will be tasked with leading the EPA to meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate targets. The President has laid out a commitment to have the US running on a carbon neutral power system by 2035, and has made a raft of new appointments in order to work towards this target. A new Energy secretary, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, was sworn in last month (26 February). Jigar Shah, co-founder of Generate Capital and founder of SunEdison, has been named director of the Loan Programs Office, which oversees around US$40 billion in loan authority in manufacturing, finance and tribal energy projects, while political consultant Karen Skelton is now Granholm’s senior advisor.

Read Next

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

March 8, 2021
Rikers Island, the infamous island home to New York City’s main prison complex, is to be used to explore the development of renewable energy generation and battery energy storage.

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

March 4, 2021
The US will need “hundreds of gigawatts” of carbon-free energy installed within the next four years to meet its climate targets, new Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm has said.

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

March 3, 2021
The Biden administration has supported former US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to remove a tariff exemption for bifacial solar panel imports.

US solar sector asks Biden to end ‘punitive and ill-conceived’ bifacial tariffs

February 23, 2021
Dozens of chief executives in the renewable energy sector have demanded that US President Joe Biden repeal the tariff hike Donald Trump’s Administration placed on solar panel imports last year.
PV Tech Premium

How Texas solar helped meet winter storm challenges, and could go even further

February 18, 2021
Solar assets in Texas have continued to generate despite the weather, but policy remains a hurdle to them aiding the grid

‘Climate Wednesday’: How President Biden intends to spur yet further renewables growth in the US

January 28, 2021
Having deemed yesterday “Climate Wednesday”, US President Joe Biden signed a raft of Executive Orders designed to ratchet up the US’ efforts to combat climate change and accelerate the growth of its domestic renewables sector.

