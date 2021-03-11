EPA administrator Michael Regan welcomed by ACORE

Image: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has welcomed the appointment of Michael Regan as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The US Senate voted 66-34 to confirm Michael Regan to lead the agency on Wednesday, becoming the first black man to take up the role.

He had worked at the EPA in the presidential administrations of Bill Clinton and George W Bush from 1998 to 2008. He went on to become the head of North Carolina’s environmental regulating body.

Gregory Wetstone, president and chief executive of ACORE, called Regan a “true environmental champion”, adding that the EPA would play a “vital role” in driving growth in the renewable energy sector.

“Having a true environmental champion like Michael Regan leading the EPA is a big step in the right direction”, he said.

“This is a critical moment in time and the EPA has a vital role to play in mitigating climate change and driving the deployment of pollution-free, renewable power.”

Regan will be tasked with leading the EPA to meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate targets. The President has laid out a commitment to have the US running on a carbon neutral power system by 2035, and has made a raft of new appointments in order to work towards this target. A new Energy secretary, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, was sworn in last month (26 February). Jigar Shah, co-founder of Generate Capital and founder of SunEdison, has been named director of the Loan Programs Office, which oversees around US$40 billion in loan authority in manufacturing, finance and tribal energy projects, while political consultant Karen Skelton is now Granholm’s senior advisor.