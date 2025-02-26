Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Serbia awards 645MW of solar and wind capacity in latest tender

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Serbia awards 645MW of solar and wind capacity in latest tender

News

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

News

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

News

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

News

Brookfield to acquire National Grid Renewables

News

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

News

European offtakers sign deals for 62% less renewable capacity in January

News

Eni named as offtaker in UAE-backed interconnection between Albania and Italy  

News

Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

News

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Serbian minister of energy and mining Dubravka Đedović Handanović speaks with oil and gas industry leaders.
“The second round of auctions was extremely successful, both in terms of capacity and offered prices,” said Serbian minister of energy and mining Dubravka Đedović Handanović, centre. Image: Serbian Ministry of Energy and Mining.

The Serbian Ministry of Energy and Mining has awarded tenders for ten solar and wind projects with a total capacity of 645MW.

The government announced the tender in November 2024, and called for just 124.8MW of solar capacity, alongside 300MW of wind capacity. The successful bids were hailed as evidence of an “extremely successful” tender process by Serbian minister of energy and mining Dubravka Đedović Handanović.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The second round of auctions was extremely successful, both in terms of capacity and offered prices, but also in terms of the fact that all electricity from power plants that receive incentives will go to the Serbian Electric Power Company for the needs of supplying our economy and citizens,” said Đedović Handanović.

“According to our incentive model, this means that we do not expect there to be any subsidisation of power plants, but rather that they will mostly return extra profits to the state as long as market prices are higher than those offered by the auction winners.”

The ministry reported that the winning solar projects received a price of €50.9/MWh, while the winning wind projects received €53.5/MWh, significantly lower than the maximum permitted bids of €72/MWh and €79/MWh, respectively. A total of €782 million will be invested into the winning projects, and with a total of 34 total applications made for the solar tender, there is significant interest in building new solar capacity in Serbia.

Utility Elektroprivreda Srbije plans to commission the 9.75MW Petka solar project this month, and the utility aims to add a further 1GW of solar capacity, to be paired with battery storage projects, in the next three years. Đedović Handanović said last year that she expects Serbia to have more than 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity in operation by the end of 2026, and meeting this target would necessitate a doubling of the 753MW of capacity in operation as of September 2024.

The successful conclusion of a government tender will be good news for the Serbian renewable power sector, as it follows discussions about the importance of mechanisms such as Contracts for Difference (CfDs), discussed at Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, held last November in Warsaw.

However, speakers at the event also discussed the weaknesses of the region’s grid infrastructure, which is perhaps why storage is set to feature prominently in Serbia’s renewable energy deployment goals over the next three years.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
eastern europe, europe, lsscee, renewable energy, Serbia, solar-plus-storage, tenders

Read Next

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE. Credit: DEWA

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

February 26, 2025
The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) seeking up to 2GW of solar PV and 1GW of BESS.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

February 25, 2025
Germany-based renewables developer Uniper has started the construction phase on several solar PV projects in Hungary, Germany and the UK.
Pexapark renewable PPA deal volume.

European offtakers sign deals for 62% less renewable capacity in January

February 25, 2025
Offtakers signed 25 power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe in January 2025, for a total of 790MW of electricity generation capacity.
Image: Masdar

Eni named as offtaker in UAE-backed interconnection between Albania and Italy  

February 25, 2025
The tripartite deal between UAE's Masdar, Eni and the Albanian power and grid companies was signed this week in Rome.
A Lightsource bp project.

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

February 24, 2025
The US added a record 49GW of new solar capacity in 2024, according to figures from the BCSE and Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
The company started shipping its first modules at the end of July. Image: Meyer Burger.

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

February 24, 2025
The ESMC has called for more comprehensive support measures for European solar manufacturing following a leak from the European Commission.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

News

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

News

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

News

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.