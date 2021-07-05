Solar Media
News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Solar bodies pile pressure on Italian government to simplify permit process

News

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Featured Articles, Features

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

News

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

News

TNB launches Vantage – a new company focused on UK and European renewables

News

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

News

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

News

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

News

Mainstream Renewable Power completes financing for solar-wind platform in Chile

News
A 3MW project in North Carolina operated by Cypress Creek. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Private equity firm EQT has struck a deal to acquire US-based solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek.

Headquartered in California, Cypress Creek develops, finances, operates and owns utility-scale and distributed solar and storage facilities. With a presence in 25 US states, the company has 1.6GW of operating assets and has commercialised 11GW of projects since its inception in 2014.

The partnership with Sweden-based EQT will support Cypress Creek in expanding its fleet of operating assets and scaling its operations and maintenance business.

The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2021, will see the developer acquired by the EQT Infrastructure V fund.

“Cypress Creek plays a critical role in North America’s renewable energy development and infrastructure market. Its platform is optimally situated to benefit from tailwinds of increasing and durable demand for clean and responsible energy,” said Alex Darden, partner within EQT Infrastructure’s advisory team.  

Barclays served as financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure in connection with the transaction and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was legal counsel. Morgan Stanley & Co was financial advisor to Cypress Creek and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.

Cypress Creek added nearly 400MW of utility-scale and distributed solar to the grid last year, including plants in Maryland, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas and the firm’s largest installation to date, the 162MW Wagyu solar project in Brazoria County, Texas.

In November, the company closed US$200 million debt financing for the holding company that owns its portfolio of operating solar energy projects.

For EQT, the deal comes weeks after it announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, signing an agreement to acquire 51% of the Spanish solar developer’s shares.

acquisition, cypress creek, cypress creek renewables, energy storage, eqt, mergers and acquisitions

