News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia

Latest

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

News

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News
One of Solarpack’s projects in Calama, Chile. Photo Credit: Solarpack

EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Sweden-based EQT has signed an irrevocable agreement with two Solarpack shareholders to buy their shares worth 51% of the company. It also means to acquire the full 100% of the Spain-based developer from the remaining shareholders.

EQT, which created special purpose company Veleta BidCo for the bid, is offering all shareholders of the company €26.50 in cash per share. This amount is 45% over the closing price on 15 June and 35% over the volume weighted average of price shares of Solarpack during the three months to that date.

The offer is conditional on EQT reaching a minimum acceptance of 75% plus one share, and the acceptance of Spain’s antitrust authorities. If acquired, EQT intends to delist the shares, taking the company private.

Solarpack is an independent power producer (IPP) operating across eight countries, but mainly in Spain, Chile and India. In total, it has developed and built roughly 1.3GW worth of energy projects.  

Read Next

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

June 16, 2021
Azure Power Global saw its cost of deploying solar fall by nearly 19% last year, but the company still recorded a net loss of US$38.1 million in the quarter ending 31 March 2021 despite a year-on-year increase in revenue.

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

June 15, 2021
Everwood Capital and the Prodiel Group have combined to create DVP Solar, a joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international photovoltaic projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

June 14, 2021
UK-based solar developer and O&M provider Anesco has been acquired by a joint venture between US private equity firm Ara Partners and Aksiom Services Group.

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

June 7, 2021
Solar PV power systems contributed to 11.4% of Spain’s power mix last month, setting a new record for monthly production, according to new data from grid operator Red Eléctrica de España.

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

June 7, 2021
India’s rising renewable power capacity could render the country’s 33GW of coal-fired power plants under construction unviable.
Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

June 4, 2021
Spain’s PV sector has been boosted by a new auction mechanism that aims to support at least 10GW of capacity by 2025. José Donoso, general director of Spanish solar association UNEF, discusses what is driving growth and the various policies that the industry is asking for.

