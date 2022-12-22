Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EQT Infrastructure acquires distributed solar developer Madison Energy Investments

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
MEI specialises in distributed solar and storage projects for community and C&I customers. Image: Distributed Solar Development.

EQT Infrastructure, a global investment group, has agreed to acquire US distributed solar developer Madison Energy Investments (MEI) from affiliates of Stonepeak Partners.

EQT said that through the deal it aims to support and expand MEI’s distributed solar and storage operations by providing access to growth capital, as well as use its digital expertise to further digitise the company and expand its reach. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

MEI owns, develops and operates distributed solar projects for community and commercial and industrial (C&I) clients in the US, with a portfolio of over 396MW installed across the country.

Richard Walsh, managing partner of MEI said: “We are looking forward to partnering with EQT’s US infrastructure platform. EQT’s team, experience and growth mindset make them the ideal partner to amplify our business in achieving new heights in clean energy.

“This is an exciting chapter we call ‘MEI 2.0’ – a transformative time in the industry with strong policy tailwinds, compelling economics for our customers and ever-increasing demand for resiliency and ESG solutions.”

Alex Darden, partner and head of EQT’s US Infrastructure platform said: “The renewable generation sector is an increasingly important part of the energy transition, and we are excited to partner with the MEI team as they build on their strong track record and continue to provide solar and storage energy solutions that are not only better for the environment, but also have tangible cost savings for their customers.”

Distributed generation and storage have been increasingly on the radar in the US. California recently passed a controversial net metering bill that will cut export rates for distributed generation to try to incentivise residential storage systems, and EY research last month highlighted decentralised grids as key to a successful energy transition in developed nations.

Last year, EQT Infrastructure acquired solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
acquisitions, distributed generation, eqt, m&a, solar pv, storage, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2022