Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

News

SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE

News

ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%

News

JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency

News

French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules

News

TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification

News

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

Editors' Blog, Features

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

News

EIB and AllianzGI announce US$100 million for renewables in emerging markets

News

Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver

Editors' Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 163MW Elm Branch solar project in Texas. Image: Lightsource bp.

The latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60) shows that energy transition and renewables deployment continue to be of paramount concern to global governments in the face of market volatility and an emphasis on decentralised grids.

EY published RECAI 60 to coincide with energy day at the COP27 conference, listing the top 40 countries based on the attractiveness of their renewable energy deployment and investment opportunities.  

The US retains the top spot following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allocated US$369 billion in tax credits and investment for domestic renewables.

China stayed in second place, having deployed a record 156GW of wind and solar capacity so far this year and continuing to lead the global renewables manufacturing market. Indeed, the top four solar PV manufacturers recorded 114GW of module shipments in Q1-3 of 2022, despite increased demand domestically in China.

Third and fourth places – Germany and the UK – swapped since last year after the UK lost its position as the world leader in offshore wind deployment capacity to China.  However, the country continues to boast the ‘largest’ pipeline for offshore wind.

India remained at number seven and the Netherlands entered the top ten with a 70GW offshore wind target by 2050.

RECAI 60 also introduced an index that normalises GDP, removing the inherent bias that the index has towards large-capacity economies.

By this metric, Morocco was the most attractive country based on relative GDP, targeting 52% renewable energy by 2030. Chile, at number five on the normalised list, was generating over 50% of its electricity from renewables by the end of 2020, and EY said the country is on track to hit its 70% target by 2030. PV Tech Premium published an analysis of the future of Chile’s solar sector earlier this month.

The index also showed that corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) remain strong despite volatile power prices and instability. Wood Mackenzie recently published a report that corporate PPAs in Asia Pacific have hit record highs.

RECAI 60 raised the issue of energy security and distributed energy resources (DERs), calling on the world to “get smart about energy grids” as both developed and developing nations need to embrace more decentralised grids.

Arnaud de Giovanni, EY global renewables leader said: “To reach net zero, the integration of renewables must improve significantly. Distributed energy resources have a vital role to play in allowing a range of green energy sources to be integrated into the grid. Additionally, investment in smart grids will be key to securing energy supplies and getting the world to net zero by 2050.”

The index identifies a “favourable climate for DERs” that has emerged, in part due to the IRA and the EU’s REPowerEU scheme, which was scaled up as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

DERs are increasingly necessary to deploy renewable energy locally in developing markets. The RECAI 60 focus on this is reflected in recent COP27 announcements, like the EIB’s US$100 million investment in the Alcazar emerging markets renewables fund and the signing of three new financial partners to IRENA’s emerging markets fund.  

The index report concluded that US$800 billion annual investment would be needed globally to achieve 2050 net zero targets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
analysis, china, cop27, decentralized, ey, ey recai, global energy transition, renewables investment, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

November 15, 2022
The top four solar module manufacturers had shipments totalling more than 114GW during the first three quarters of 2022, as demand slowed in Europe but grew rapidly in China.

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

November 15, 2022
PV balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies benefited from improving solar market conditions during Q3 as it posted record quarterly revenue and raised its 2022 guidance.

EIB and AllianzGI announce US$100 million for renewables in emerging markets

November 15, 2022
At the United Nations COP27 conference, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and AllianzGI have announced the mobilisation of US$100 million to Alcazar Energy Partners II, a fund which facilitates the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

EIB commits to US$413 million South Africa renewables investment scheme

November 14, 2022
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) have launched a financing programme to support €400 million (US$413 million) worth of renewables investment in South Africa.

‘A victory for clean energy’: SEIA code proposals approved by ICC members

November 14, 2022
The International Code Council’s (ICC) members have approved proposals from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) that designate US solar and storage projects as Risk Category 2 infrastructure, instead of the most stringent category.

Major Asian countries saved US$34 billion through solar deployment in H1 2022

November 11, 2022
Seven key Asian countries collectively saved approximately US$34 billion in fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 through solar generation, according to research from Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency

News

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

Editors' Blog, Features

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

News

Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver

Editors' Blog, Features

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

News

French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022