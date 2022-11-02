Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

News

US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment

News

Middle income US households accounted for a third of rooftop solar installs in 2021

News

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News

SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

News

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

News

What the future holds for solar PV in Chile

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BeGreen has a 6GW project pipeline of solar PV across Denmark, Sweden and Poland. Image: BeGreen.

Norwegian energy company Equinor has acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen, strengthening Equinor’s solar PV portfolio and capabilities.

Following the transaction, BeGreen will be a fully owned subsidiary of Equinor, which was previously owned by the Bregentved Group and members of the executive board.

Present in Denmark, Sweden and Poland, BeGreen has fully developed, sold and delivered more than 700MW of solar PV capacity and has a project pipeline of over 6GW in early to medium stages of maturity.

Given its considerable pipeline of solar PV projects in Europe, the company expects to develop, build and operate 4GW of solar by the end of 2025.

Anders Dolmer, CEO at BeGreen, said: “We want to expand solar energy as an inexpensive, stable and secure sustainable energy source contributing to making Europe independent on energy supply.”

Moreover, future power from BeGreen’s portfolio will be commercialised in the energy market through Danske Commodities, an Equinor subsidiary, using its extensive market presence and expertise.

With the acquisition of BeGreen, Equinor continues its investment in local companies to expand its portfolio of renewables and storage development projects in Europe. It acquired Polish renewables developer Wento and its 1.6GW solar project pipeline last year.

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for power and markets within renewables at Equinor, said: “The BeGreen acquisition is an example of how we selectively enter attractive markets through established companies characterized by high quality teams, proven track records and strong project pipelines.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
begreen, denmark, equinor, LargeScaleCEE, mergers and acquisitions, northern europe, poland, sweden

Read Next

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

November 1, 2022
Renewables developer Econergy Renewable Energy has finalised the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements for 172MW worth of solar PV projects in Romania.

US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra

October 24, 2022
Controlling interest in US developer Mission Clean Energy has been acquired for an undisclosed sum.
PV Tech Premium

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

October 21, 2022
With many similarities to the Greek solar market, Romania is on track to accelerate its solar deployment in the coming years.

Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

October 14, 2022
Estonian independent power producer Sunly has raised €200 million to build and expand its renewables portfolio in the Baltics and Poland.

Global Infrastructure Partners acquires Atlas Renewable Energy

October 12, 2022
Fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners and private equity firm Actis have completed the acquisition of Atlas Renewable Energy by GIP.

Photon Energy Group doubles electricity sales revenue on the back of high European power prices

October 11, 2022
Solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group saw its revenue soar last quarter thanks to elevated power prices in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

China’s PV industry to take action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany
© Solar Media Limited 2022