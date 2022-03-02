Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Erthos to increase its O&M development after closing US$17.5m funding round

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Latest

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

News

California’s congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand ‘dramatically revised policy’

News

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

News

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

News

Erthos to increase its O&M development after closing US$17.5m funding round

News

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

News

BayWa r.e. set to realise more than 1GW of solar and wind projects this year

News

Cummins to supply electrolyser for Florida’s first green hydrogen plant

News

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

News

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ertho’s Earth Mount Solar PV which are directly installed on the earth and do not use steel structures. Image: Erthos.

Solar tech provider Erthos has secured US$17.5 million in a Series B fund that is to help it scale its active pipeline of projects to 2.5GW.

Led by Capricorn Investment Group, a venture capital firm that invests in new renewable technologies and business models, the round takes the total funding raised by Erthos to US$24.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said the funds will help the company double its workforce and increase the development of its robotic cleaning, system analytics and modelling software products.

“With this financing, we have the resources to execute phase two of our market rollout,” said Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos.

After the Series A fund the company was able to finalise development of its Earth Mount Solar PV system architecture which installs solar modules directly on the earth and without using a steel structure, its own autonomous robot and sign its first portfolio of projects.

Ion Yadigaroglu, partner at Capricorn, said: “We see in Erthos a unique opportunity where simplicity and speed to market is coupled with an enormous ability to effect change.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
earth modules, erthos, funding, module cleaning, robot cleaners, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

California’s congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand ‘dramatically revised policy’

March 2, 2022
A group of 26 California Congress Members have written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) urging it to rethink its contentious net metering changes for the state and demanding a “dramatically revised policy”.

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

March 2, 2022
Global mining giant Peabody Energy has entered the solar industry by launching R3 Renewables, a renewable energy company aiming to deploy over 3.3GW of solar PV and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

March 1, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a new guide on community solar siting processes that provides a framework for developers and state regulators to consult and stresses the need for greater deployment throughout the US.

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

March 1, 2022
India added more than 10GW of solar PV in 2021 as the country hit a cumulative installed solar capacity of 49GW by the end of the year, according to research firm Mercom India Research's latest update on India’s solar sector.

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

March 1, 2022
San Francisco-based Aurora Solar, a solar sales and software designer, closed a US$200 million Series D funding round.

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

February 28, 2022
Solar power generation in the US rose by 25.23% in 2021, making it the country’s fastest-growing source of electricity, while renewables accounted for 21.02% of all electricity and look set to surpass coal in terms of total production in 2022.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

News

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021