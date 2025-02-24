Subscribe To Premium
EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

By Will Norman
US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

The future of solar with battery storage

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

European solar manufacturing has been struggling against Chinese and US producers with more support. Image: Meyer Burger.

The European Commission should introduce a specific “Made in Europe” requirement to its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), according to the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC).

Responding to a leaked draft of the Clean Industrial Deal (CID), the ESMC trade group, which represents European solar manufacturers, was supportive of the draft’s plans to introduce local content requirements and so-called “resilience” criteria for public solar capacity auctions but called for the NZIA – the dedicated legislation to support clean energy manufacturing – to follow suit.

“European solar manufacturers are under extreme pressure from unfair Chinese competition, said Christoph Podewils, secretary general of the ESMC.

“That’s why it should be a matter of course that when European Member States use public funds, they should invest in high-quality European clean technology products – such as solar – and not in Chinese products.

“We strongly welcome the EU’s proposal for local content criteria in public procurement and renewable energy auction schemes. But EU legislation needs to be streamlined along these lines. A ‘Made in Europe’ clause should be included in the NZIA’s draft proposals.”

The NZIA includes a target to meet 40% of Europe’s renewable energy demand with EU-made supply by 2030 by encouraging public procurement and auctions to use domestic products.

However, the ESMC said that the legislation in its current form contains “several risks and potential loopholes” which could “undermine these objectives”.

After a lot of lobbying and public calls for support over 2023-24, European solar manufacturing is currently languishing in the shadow of the dominant Chinese – and emerging US and Indian – manufacturing industries.

ESMC called for a “robust Made in Europe clause” which it said would ensure that “European manufacturers benefit from the auctions” under the NZIA, rather than Chinese producers that currently supply most of Europe’s PV products.

In case such a clause is “not feasible”, the ESMC suggested amendments to the NZIA’s current wording on supply diversification and the quotas of solar components which can come from a single country, in an explicit effort to reduce the threat that China’s dominance of the solar supply chain poses to the operations of European manufacturers.

It proposed gradually decreasing the threshold for components which can come from a dominant supply country from the four currently permitted under the NZIA to just two by 2028.

It also called for the definition of third countries – like China – to be expanded to “include entities directly or indirectly controlled by companies based in restricted third countries”.

It said this would prevent “the risk of circumvention through bifurcation”, where Chinese companies establish production capacity in other countries – currently Southeast Asian ones – to gain access to otherwise restricted markets. This fear is similar to the situation which played out in the US around the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariff case, where the US government accused largely Chinese solar manufacturers of relocating parts of their supply to Southeast Asia to bypass sanctions on Chinese products.

The ESMC’s full recommendations for the NZIA can be found here. It also called for tougher stances on carbon footprint, cybersecurity and labour practices as “pre-qualification criteria” for NZIA auctions. PV Tech Premium explored the trade body SolarPower Europe’s industry-led supply chain transparency scheme, the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), in a feature earlier this month.

c-si manufacturing, esmc, europe, net zero industry act, nzia, solar pv

Image: Photon Energy Group

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

February 24, 2025
Dutch solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group said in its Q4 2024 financial results that it lost €1.5 million (US$1.57 million) on the sale of two operating solar PV power plants and a solar hybrid site in New South Wales, Australia.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

February 21, 2025
The credits are Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits generated from selling its modules from US manufacturing bases.
Image: Unsplash

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

February 21, 2025
According to Italy’s solar association, last year saw a divergence in the fortunes of the utility-scale and residential solar sectors.
A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

February 20, 2025
The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 .

