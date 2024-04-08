Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU rooftop solar requires clear roadmap to sustain growth – report

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

News

Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

News

EU rooftop solar requires clear roadmap to sustain growth – report

News

Mismatch voltage & thermal patterns in half-cell bifacial technology

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

6.5GW of US PV to go dark in today’s solar eclipse

News

AFRY awarded EPC work on 65MW PV plant in the Philippines

News

Quinbrook raises US$600 million for Valley of Fire Fund to expand solar portfolio

News

Poland’s installed solar capacity exceeds 17GW

News

Solaredge acquires EV charging software startup Wevo Energy

News

Leeward Renewable Energy powers up 200MW Texas PV site

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar installation in Germany.
Rooftop solar installed capacity is expected to increase from 174GW in 2023 to 355GW in 2027. Image: Enpal

Rooftop solar grew by 54% year-on-year in 2023 in Europe but a clear roadmap or strategy and enhanced grid capacity are essential for future growth in the sector, according to Climate Action Network Europe (CAN Europe).

CAN Europe cited a figure from SolarPower Europe, which stated that the additions of capacity from all rooftop solar segments, including residential and commercial and industrial (C&I), grew to 37GW in 2023 from about 24GW in 2022. The rooftop solar sector will continue to grow in the upcoming years, with SolarPower Europe expecting that the annual installed capacity of rooftop solar will grow to 39GW and 43GW in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In cumulative terms, rooftop solar is expected to increase its installed capacity from 174GW in 2023 to 355GW in 2027.

Challenges of adopting rooftop solar in EU

However, challenges of adding rooftop solar across 11 member states of the EU exist, according to a CAN Europe report. For example, most of them lacked a clear roadmap or strategy for rooftop solar PV, with insufficient stakeholder involvement and institutional mechanisms to support development. Many countries also lack institutional mechanisms to support the development of rooftop solar PV.

The report suggested that governments can tailor support schemes to national contexts with consistent monitoring and adjustment to boost rooftop solar PV adoption, while they can also guarantee that surplus power fed into the grid is valued and remunerated at sufficiently high tariffs.

Governments can also base targets on a comprehensive analysis of barriers and potentials for rooftop solar PV, considering geographical, physical, technical, economic and qualitative factors such as informational gaps, alignment issues between owners and tenants, neighbourhood conflicts, energy sharing challenges and misconceptions about solar PV reliability.

In addition, governments can implement mandatory PV on all new public, non-residential and residential buildings, as well as all buildings undergoing a major renovation, parking lots and other applicable artificial structures.

Therefore, these measures can encourage full utilisation of rooftop spaces by prosumers and energy communities.

CAN Europe also said restrictions on grid usage and geographical limitations still remain barriers to energy sharing and collective self-consumption. To cope with these challenges, CAN Europe said governments need to ensure all national frameworks support both energy sharing through the distribution grid and collective self-consumption in line with Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II and III implementation and revised electricity market design.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Climate Action Network Europe, europe, LSSSE, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Quinbrook raises US$600 million for Valley of Fire Fund to expand solar portfolio

News

US ‘wouldn’t rule out’ trade barriers for PV in face of Chinese overcapacity

News

Poland’s installed solar capacity exceeds 17GW

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

PV Price Watch: new polysilicon capacity ‘not needed’ as its price drops to US$7.2/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024