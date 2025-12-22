Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 22, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

News

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

News

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

News

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Solar tracker giants bet on integration

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

Features, Guest Blog

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

News

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

News

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The financing, led by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets.
According to the firm, the project is underpinned by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with mining and materials group Rio Tinto. Image: European Energy.

Danish independent power producer (IPP) European Energy has secured approval for its 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar project in Queensland near Gladstone, Australia. 

According to the firm, the project is underpinned by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with mining and materials group Rio Tinto. Power generated will supply Rio Tinto’s Queensland operations, including aluminium smelting and alumina refining facilities in the Gladstone region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The site benefits from proximity to existing transmission infrastructure and a well-established industrial demand base, the company said. 

“Securing planning approval materially advances the Upper Calliope project and reduces execution risk,” said Thorvald Spanggaard, executive vice president and head of project development at European Energy. 

“Together with the long-term contracted offtake, the project now represents a permitted, utility-scale solar asset with defined revenue characteristics – one of the largest of its kind.” 

The firm will now move the project into advanced development, including finalising grid connection, procurement and investment. 

In October 2025, the company partially divested a solar and storage project in Latvia to Sampension, one of Denmark’s largest pension funds. The IPP sold 50% of its 111MW Saldus project, pairing 65MW of PV and a 46MW BESS, to the pension fund. European Energy said the divestment would enable it to recycle capital into its pipeline of new projects. 

Additionally, European Energy commissioned a 90MW hybrid solar-wind park in Sweden, marking its first hybrid project. Located in Kronoberg county, the Skaramala project combines 39.3MWp of solar PV with 49.6MW of wind capacity. 

Skaramala is the first of three hybrid projects planned in Sweden. A second project, Grevekulla, is under construction and will pair 38MW of solar PV with the existing 36MW Grevekulla wind farm, with commissioning expected in 2026. 

australia, european energy, European Energy AS, pv power plants, solar project, solar pv

Read Next

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

December 22, 2025
Emmvee, through its subsidiary Emmvee Energy, has begun operations at its 2.5GW solar module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
TS_Orange Grove Project Photo

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

December 22, 2025
As utility-scale solar projects grow, managing voltage drops remains a critical challenge for EPCs and system designers. Jason Coleman of Terrasmart explores how optimising eBOS architecture offers a solution while delivering cost savings.
Altus Power distributed solar facilities.

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

December 22, 2025
Altus Power has acquired a 234MW solar portfolio from independent power producer Greenbacker. 
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

December 19, 2025
The US House of Representatives has passed a permitting reform bill reducing the environmental scrutiny on large energy projects.
Kiwa PVEL - UVID Chambers

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

December 18, 2025
The latest edition of our print journal, PV Tech Power, is out today and available to download, where we deep dive into PV quality assurance.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Premium

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

December 18, 2025
PV Talk: Paul Gebhardt of Fraunhofer ISE discusses reliability issues facing advanced PV modules, an issue which isn't going anywhere.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

News

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

News

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

News

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

News

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland