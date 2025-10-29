Subscribe To Premium
SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE ROUND-UP: Greenvolt secures finance, European Energy divests Latvian project

By Cameron Murray
October 29, 2025
EBRD co-finances ACWA Power’s 1GW/1.3GWh solar and storage portfolio in Uzbekistan

Historically ‘benign’ solar markets for climate risk must adapt to intensifying extreme weather conditions

SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE ROUND-UP: Greenvolt secures finance, European Energy divests Latvian project

NextEra adds 3GW of renewable generation to backlog in Q3

TotalEnergies, AEW to develop 400MW As Sufun solar project in Saudi Arabia

Corning brings online wafer plant in Q3, targets daily wafer production of one million

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

News

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

A Greenvolt solar-plus-storage project.
Greenvolt expects to start commercial operations at the Høegholm project in the first quarter of 2026. Image: Greenvolt.

Independent power producers (IPPs) Greenvolt and European Energy have finalised financial deals for solar-plus-storage projects in Denmark and Latvia, with the former raising funds from Ringkjøbing Landbobank and the latter divesting from its project.

Greenvolt secures €35 million project finance

Ringkjøbing Landbobank has agreed a €35 million (US$40.6 million) project finance deal with IPP Greenvolt for a solar-plus-storage project in Denmark.

The project pairs 97.36MW of solar PV with a battery energy storage system (BESS) of between 55-60MW in power and 110-120MWh in capacity. The BESS will increase the output of the PV plant.

The project in Høegholm is under construction and is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2026, Greenvolt said. It would be larger than the current largest BESS in Denmark, a 30MW/43MWh unit completed by utility EWII in May, as well as a 45MWh project at which Eurowind Energy started construction in March.

European Energy divests from Latvian plant

European Energy has partially divested a solar and storage project in Latvia to Sampension, one of Denmark’s largest pension funds.

The IPP has sold 50% of its 111MW Saldus project, pairing 65MW of PV and a 46MW BESS, to the pension fund. It will allow European Energy to recycle capital into new projects. Construction started in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in May 2026.

Latvia is aiming for 57% renewable energy electricity generation by 2030. The country’s first grid-scale BESS came online in November 2024 and state-owned utility and power generation firm Latvenergo announced plans to deploy 250MW/500MWh of BESS by 2030, in February.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the fifth edition of Large-Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, from 25-26 November 2025. The event will feature a packed programme of contributions from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information, visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
