European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

This park is the first of three hybrid solar-wind projects the company is developing in Sweden. The second project, Grevekulla, is currently under construction and will combine 38MW of solar PV with the existing Grevekulla wind farm of 36MW in southern Sweden. This project is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

The project is connected at a single connection point to the Swedish grid, which helped reduce the costs of construction and operation of the plant, according to the developer.

“This is a milestone for renewable electricity in Sweden, but also for European Energy, since it is the first hybrid park we have developed, built, and are operating ourselves. By combining solar and wind in the same location, we achieve a more even production and can make more efficient use of land and infrastructure,” said Thorvald Spanggaard, executive VP and head of project development at European Energy.

The company has a renewables development pipeline of almost 65GW across 25 countries, including Denmark, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia and Australia, where it commissioned its first solar plant earlier this year.