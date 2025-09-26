Subscribe To Premium
European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Europe

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

India adds 4.8GW solar cell capacity to ALMM list-II

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

New South Wales government invests AU$28 million in Western Sydney renewables manufacturing hub

The transatlantic opportunities for European PV equipment producers

Enel issues US$4.5 billion bond, says it ‘no longer needs’ sustainability financing

Inox Solar starts 1.2GW first phase of Indian TOPCon module manufacturing plant

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

Hybrid solar-wind park, surrounded by trees, from European Energy in Sweden
The Skåramåla project, pictured above, marks the first of three hybrid solar-wind projects European Energy is developing in Sweden. Image: European Energy

Danish renewables developer European Energy has powered a 90MW hybrid solar-wind park in Sweden, its first hybrid project.

Located in the southern county of Kronoberg, the Skåramåla project comprises 39.3MWp of solar PV and 49.6MW of wind power. The entire construction time of the hybrid park took four years, while the developer undertook biodiversity initiatives at the plant. These include preserving water ponds, creating natural habitats around the park’s edges, and sowing plants that benefit pollinators.

This park is the first of three hybrid solar-wind projects the company is developing in Sweden. The second project, Grevekulla, is currently under construction and will combine 38MW of solar PV with the existing Grevekulla wind farm of 36MW in southern Sweden. This project is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

The project is connected at a single connection point to the Swedish grid, which helped reduce the costs of construction and operation of the plant, according to the developer.

“This is a milestone for renewable electricity in Sweden, but also for European Energy, since it is the first hybrid park we have developed, built, and are operating ourselves. By combining solar and wind in the same location, we achieve a more even production and can make more efficient use of land and infrastructure,” said Thorvald Spanggaard, executive VP and head of project development at European Energy.

The company has a renewables development pipeline of almost 65GW across 25 countries, including Denmark, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia and Australia, where it commissioned its first solar plant earlier this year.

commissioned projects, european energy, hybrid, solar wind hybrid, sweden

