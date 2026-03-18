European Energy inaugurates 108MW Australian solar PV project

As part of the deal, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation to cooperate on future renewable energy projects across land belonging to the Yorta Yorta group in Victoria.

The project inauguration, and the signing of the MoU with the Yorta Yorta people, coincided with the Danish royal couple’s state visit to Australia; Danish King Frederik X, Danish Queen Mary and Australian Minister of Energy Chris Bowen were present for the MoU signing. European Energy said this MoU would result in initiatives to support “workforce participation, Indigenous business engagement and initiatives aligned with the self-determined priorities of the Yorta Yorta people”.

“This agreement recognises the Yorta Yorta people as Traditional Owners and sets out how we will work together to protect culture, respect Country and ensure our people share in the benefits of renewable energy development,” said chair of the Yorta Yorta National Aboriginal Corporation, Trent Nelson.

The news follows European Energy securing approval for a 1.1GW solar project in Queensland, as the company looks to expand its Australian presence. The company currently has a development pipeline of 10GW of solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Australia, and is at the late stage of development for both the 131MW Winton North solar project in Victoria and the 31MW Mulwala solar facility in New South Wales.