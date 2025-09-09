Subscribe To Premium
European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

Australia's NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

US adds 17.9GW solar PV in first half of 2025, SEIA predicts installation slowdown

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

Georgia Power approves five solar PPAs with capacity of 1GW

Overview of the Lidso solar PV plant in Denmark developed by European Energy
The PV PMI returned a value of 65 for the last two months. Image: Alight.

The average price of solar modules sold in Europe fell marginally between July and August, while buyers’ confidence remained steady from one month to the next.

These are some of the takeaways from sun.store’s latest PV Index report, which tracks solar products and buyers’ sentiment in Europe. Between July and August, a number of module types saw average selling prices fall; mono-facial p-type modules saw prices fall 6% to €0.079/W; full black modules saw a price reduction of 5% to €0.099/W; and bifacial n-type modules saw a price decline of 2% to €0.097/W.

The company noted that only monofacial n-type modules saw a price increase from one month to the next – of 1% to reach €0.096/W – which sun.store said shows a “steady demand” for premium panels. It also suggested that the decline in full black modules is something of a regression to the mean, following a spike in prices in July, and reflects a wider drop in demand for residential installations across Europe in the summer months.

Perhaps this combination of strong demand for some modules, and weaker demand for others, explains the stability of the sun.store PV Purchasing Managers’ Index (PV PMI); growing confidence in one sector, and uncertainty in another, could balance each other out in the index, which remained unchanged between July and August.

The PV PMI is an assessment of general module buyers’ confidence in the industry – taken from a survey of 1,321 sun.store users – with a number above 50 reflecting a general sentiment that the industry will grow in the near future. Last month’s figure of 65 was a “historically low” total, according to sun.store, and the fact that August returned the same figure suggests low, but stable, confidence in the European buying environment.

The graph above shows how the PV PMI, in yellow, has changed in 2025, alongside variations in module price. The decline in module prices over the last month – or even longer, in the case of n-type modules – is clear, and suggests there is no obvious link between buying price and general industry confidence.

“Summer is always a quieter period for our industry, but the difference this year is the depth of hesitation,” said sun.store VP of sales Krzysztof Rejek, suggesting industry confidence is not necessarily tied to product prices. “Installers are preparing for autumn, holding back on major commitments until they see clearer price signals and stronger customer demand.”

Industry sentiment remains unchanged

The graph below shows the changes in the PV PMI since January 2024, alongside the percentage of sun.store survey respondents who expect to buy “more”, “less”, or “the same” quantity of modules in the coming months. The general decline in buyer confidence from January is clear, as manufacturers in the leading market of China have endured struggles this year; according to their most recent financial results, China’s top four solar manufacturers lost more than US$1.5 billion in the first half of the year.

However, the fact that both the PV PMI, and the percentage of buyers who intend to purchase more modules in the coming months, remain unchanged from July to August suggests that European buyers are in something of a holding pattern, waiting for the next big industry shift that will affect confidence.

Confidence in individual brands also remained unchanged, with sun.store also tracking the most popular module and inverter brands for European buyers. In both July and August, Jinko was the most popular panel manufacturer, while Huawei was the leading string inverter brand and Deye was the most popular hybrid inverter company.

Indeed, Huawei and Deye have held their positions atop their respective inverter sectors since March and April of this year, suggesting that both are consistently popular in their industries.

This stability comes as inverter prices continue to decline across the sector, with hybrid inverters smaller than 15kW, hybrid inverters larger than 15kW and grid inverters smaller than 15kW all becoming cheaper between July and August. The only exception to this trend is grid inverters larger than 15kW, which saw prices increase from €23.91/kW to €24.35/kW, remaining the cheapest type of inverter on average.

Looking ahead, sun.store described September as a “turning point” for European solar, as developers look to complete projects amid sustained “uncertainty” around upstream supply chain dynamics. Ultimately, sun.store said the market is characterised by “cautious optimism” going into the final months of the year.

europe, finance, inverters, markets, modules, pv index, sun.store

Image: Wikimedia Commons

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

September 9, 2025
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a policy blueprint which it claims would “strengthen the reliability of America’s electric grid with solar and storage technologies.”
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

September 9, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has acquired Origami Solar, a steel frame technology-focused company, for approximately US$53 million. 
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

Euclid raises US$20 million to develop renewables AI platform

September 8, 2025
Euclid Power has raised US$20 million Series A round led by Venrock to develop AI-driven platform and services for renewables. 
A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

September 8, 2025
France has awarded 971MW of ground-mount solar capacity, to 165 projects, in the eighth round of the PPE2 PV tender.
davis hill development

ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

September 8, 2025
ClearGen has entered into a US$150 million partnership with Davis Hill to build 245MW of community and commercial solar projects in the US.
Perovskite thin film test cells

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

September 5, 2025
Scientists from Germany and Saudi Arabia have discovered that perovskite thin-film cells are compatible with current industry standard silicon solar cells, which they claim is a “crucial step toward the industrialisation of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

News

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

News

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

News

