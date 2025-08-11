Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar buyers’ confidence falls in July 2025

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

UVID is ‘particularly concerning’ for TOPCon cells – UNSW

News

European solar buyers’ confidence falls in July 2025

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

Exus Renewables, MUFG close financing on 130MW Portugal PV plant

News

Belectric powers 96MW Germany PV plant, plans storage addition

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

News

US market, slow residential demand impact SMA Solar H1 2025 results

News

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

News

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
According to the latest sun.store report, inverter prices have fallen consistently over the last few months. Image: Belectric.

European solar buyers’ confidence fell to a record low level in July 2025 due to “growing caution among buyers” in a more “volatile” macroeconomic environment.

These are the conclusions drawn by sun.store in its latest PV Index report, charting solar component prices and market sentiment in Europe. July’s PV Purchasing Managers’ Index (PV PMI), a snapshot of industry optimism based on surveys of 1,321 sun.store users, fell to 65, the lowest figure recorded since the launch of the index.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While this is still well above the score of 50 that sun.store identifies as the point at which industry buyers expect the market to expand, the three-point decline from the 68 recorded in June 2025, itself a year-low figure at that point and also recorded in July 2024, is a notable decline. This trend, alongside the percentage of those surveyed who expect to purchase “more”, “less” and “the same” quantities of products in the coming months, is shown in the graph below.

“We are currently experiencing a seasonal summer slowdown — a trend observed even among our merchants, many of whom have enabled ‘holiday mode’ on the platform to signal limited availability and communication,” said Krzysztof Rejek, sun.store VP of sales. However, Rejek noted that the recent decline in optimism could go beyond mere seasonal variation.

“Low stock levels and uncertain pricing in the coming weeks are compounding the situation,” Rejek said. “That said, we are closely monitoring the market to see whether activity picks up sharply in September or if this more cautious sentiment persists.”

These figures reflect growing uncertainty in the global solar supply chain, from the increasingly protectionist rhetoric coming from the US government this year to the news that Chinese polysilicon producers are planning to curtail production capacity. The sun.store report named the latter event as particularly significant, noting that the price of upstream solar components could begin rising as quickly as the fourth quarter of this year, before “cascading” into module and inverter pricing in Europe.

Indeed, this low PV PMI figure comes at a time where, for a number of solar products, prices have stabilised or fallen, trends that would imply greater confidence among prospective buyers.

According to sun.store, the average price of n-type monofacial and bifacial modules fell between June and July, reaching €0.095/Wp (US$0.11/Wp) and €0.099/Wp (US$0.12/Wp) respectively, the third consecutive month that prices have fallen for both module types, and the first time that the average price of bifacial n-type modules has fallen below €0.1/Wp since March. Changes in module price, and the apparent lack of impact on buyers’ confidence, are shown in the graph above.

Inverter prices and confidence stabilise

Inverter prices, meanwhile, have been more stable this year, with sun.store noting two consecutive months of month-on-month price declines for all four inverter types tracked: hybrid inverters of less than 15kW and more than 15kW, and on-grid inverters of less than 15kW and more than 5kW.

Smaller hybrid inverters continue to be the most expensive kind of inverter, with an average price of €102.48/kW, compared to the €23.91/kW reported for larger on-grid inverters, the first time that this figure has fallen below €24/kW.

Buyers’ confidence in inverter brands has also remained relatively stable, with Deye and Huawei ranked as the most popular hybrid and string inverter brands, respectively, each month since April. This compared to more fluctuations in confidence in solar module brands, where Jinko was the most popular module brand in Europe in July, up from second-most popular in June, and Trina fell from the most popular brand in June to the fourth-most popular brand in July.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, finance, inverters, modules, prices, pv index, reports, sun.store

Read Next

Illuminate USA solar panels deployed at an Invenergy project in Ohio.

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

August 11, 2025
Illuminate USA has signed a five-year deal with US panel recycling firm Solarcycle to acquire solar glass manufactured in the US.
A solar project in Germany.

Exus Renewables, MUFG close financing on 130MW Portugal PV plant

August 11, 2025
Spain-based renewable energy firm Exus Renewables has closed financing on a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal.
Image: Belectric

Belectric powers 96MW Germany PV plant, plans storage addition

August 11, 2025
German renewables engineering firm Belectric has begun operations at a 96MW solar PV project near its headquarters in the Kolitzheim area of Germany.
The funds will support the development of the Stor’Sun I and II hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Trou d’Eau Douce, situated in Mauritius' Flacq district. Image: Pascal Raczek - Qair

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

August 8, 2025
This week several solar developers have raised funds for projects around the world, including BRUC in Europe, Greenalia in the US, Qair in Mauritius and CREC in Philippines.
Ever larger PV systems and fleets create challenges from an O&M perspective. Image: SMA Solar.

US market, slow residential demand impact SMA Solar H1 2025 results

August 8, 2025
German solar inverter manufacturer SMA Solar posted losses in the first half of 2025, as demand in the residential and corporate & industrial (C&I) solar sectors 'remains weak'.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

August 8, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted revenue of US$362.2 million in the second quarter of this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

News

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog

US to kill US$7 billion Solar For All support for low-income households

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.