Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

European solar developers ditching auction tariffs for PPAs due to higher costs

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

European solar developers ditching auction tariffs for PPAs due to higher costs

News

Tongwei set for six-fold profit leap after polysilicon, solar cell prices stay high

News

Buy aluminium and steel to hedge against expected prices rises, small risk of copper and silver price swings

News

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

Altus Power to supply clean energy solutions to US real estate giant

News

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering ‘whole home’ backup power capability

News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Panellists discussed the challenges European solar developers are currently facing. Image: Solar Media.

European solar developers hit by rising module costs are scrapping tariffs secured in auctions and are instead looking to sign power purchase agreements (PPA), according to a speaker at today’s Large Scale Solar event.

Christopher Renna, commercial director at consultancy Natural Power, said that with developers affected by rising capex for projects under development, they are sometimes “able to find ways to walk away from their tariff, sign a PPA – we have seen people exploring this option and some actually looking very closely at taking it”.

Other developers are taking a “very risky proposition” of delaying module purchases to see if prices will go down in the coming months, Renna said at the event, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media in Lisbon. He added: “So there are people who have some projects that have very tight margins. We see this across the industry, across markets in Europe. So people have to get creative to fit within those constraints.”

One company impacted by such cost increases is Akuo Energy, a developer and independent power producer that was awarded 370MW of capacity in Portugal’s solar auction in 2019, which featured record-low bids.

“We are suffering,” said João Maria de Macedo Santos, head of region, Portugal, at Akuo Energy. Nonetheless, the company is progressing with projects it secured in the auction, with one expected to break ground shortly.

To cope with the short-term volatility, “it’s key to have very long-term financing partners”, with Akuo having collaborated with insurance companies and pension funds, João Maria de Macedo Santos said.

Echoing comments made during the event yesterday, he said developers need to work on highlighting the benefits of solar to the public. “We see in Portugal, public opinion needs to be changed from a threat to an opportunity. It’s a lot of work for promoters, also the public sector to explain, educate people, share the value of these projects locally.”

The panel discussion turned to supply chain issues, with Mark Augustenborg Ødum, co-founder and chief investment officer of Better Energy, revealing that the Danish independent power producer has long-term plans in place with its suppliers, including container traffic from China, to mitigate such challenges.

However, with parts of China entering new COVID-related lockdowns and European solar players having significant external dependency for products, Augustenborg Ødum called for a ramp-up of polysilicon production in Europe.

“The elephant in the room is polysilicon production. We need a huge polysilicon production facility in Europe,” he said, adding subsidies should be provided in the European Union.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
akuo energy, capex, costs, LSSEU, LSSEU2022, ppas, procurement, project finance, supply chain

Read Next

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

March 29, 2022
Portugal will stop requiring environmental impact assessments for new solar projects with a capacity of under 50MW as part of government efforts to accelerate PV deployment.

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

March 28, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has revised the price of its G1 and M6 p-type wafers in its fifth price revision so far this year, taking prices to a near five-month high.

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

March 23, 2022
JinkoSolar has confirmed an acceleration to its manufacturing capacity expansion plan on the back of higher than expected demand, despite supply chain constraints continuing to apply pressure on margins.

LONGi signs major multi-year polysilicon deal with Tongwei

March 22, 2022
LONGi Solar is to procure more than 200,000 metric tonnes (MT) of polysilicon from upstream provider Tongwei under a two-year agreement.

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

March 18, 2022
Brazilian energy utility company Neoenergia has signed a €200 million (US$221 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil.

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

March 18, 2022
The quoted price of residential solar in the US inched up in the second half of last year, most likely due to the effects of supply chain constraints and shortages, new research from marketplace provider EnergySage has revealed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021