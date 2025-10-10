Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Modules, Projects
Europe

Latest

European solar module market reaches supply and price ‘equilibrium’

News

Solar recycling firm OnePlanet awarded R2v3 traceability standard

News

NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

News

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

Entergy to build 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas to power Google data centre

News

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

News

Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$4.05 billion

News

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Only bifacial TOPCon modules saw a slight, 2% price decline. Image: Michael Pointner/Unsplash.

The European solar module market has reached a “state of equilibrium” in recent weeks, with stable prices and regular demand.

The latest pv.index report from online solar marketplace sun.store shows that prices for passivated emitter rear contact (PERC), monofacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and full black modules all remained steady in September 2025. The report said that the stability reflected “balanced supply and stable demand” of TOPCon modules and the attraction of cheaper PERC panels for “cost-driven projects”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Only bifacial TOPCon modules saw a slight, 2% price decline, from €0.097/Wp (US$0.11/Wp) to €0.095/Wp, which sun.store called a “moderate” change after months of stability.

“After two years of rapid price corrections, the sector is now finding balance between production capacity, pricing and demand,” said Filip Kierzkowski, head of partnerships and trading at sun.store.

Graph: sun.store

Sun.store’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gauges buyers’ interest from sun.store users, showed a slight increase in September, from 65 to 66. A score above 50 indicates “positive market outlook” and the overall intention to buy modules among respondents.

Of those surveyed, 45% expect to buy more modules next month than they did last month, while 42% anticipate no change and just 13% expect to buy fewer.

“This rebound suggests that distributors are gradually replenishing inventories after the slow summer months, anticipating steadier Q4 activity,” the report said.

“Stable module prices, slower inverter depreciation, and a modest improvement in PMI together signal a more sustainable market environment,” Kierzkowski said.

Stability in the module market is reflected in the inverter market, sun.store’s data shows, which is “mature” and “characterised by consistent brand preferences and strong customer loyalty among European installers.”

The leading suppliers for both hybrid and string inverters are split between European and Chinese firms. Huawei tops the list of both, followed by Deye, Goodwe, Austria’s Fronius and Sungrow for hybrid inverters and SMA Solar, Sungrow, SolarEdge and Fronius for string inverters.

Leading solar module suppliers

One change in September was the replacement of Chinese solar module producer Aiko in the top five European module suppliers by international solar manufacturer Canadian Solar.

Sun.store said Canadian Solar’s entry into the top five shows both its “strong European footprint” and a “somewhat reduced interest in Aiko”.

The top five list is now as follows: LONGi, JinkoSolar, Trinasolar, JA Solar and Canadian Solar.  

“The entry of Canadian Solar into the top five brands and Huawei’s strengthened position in both inverter categories highlight how market leadership is consolidating around a few highly competitive global players. Heading into Q4, the focus will likely shift from price competition to operational efficiency and strategic stock management,” Kierzkowski said.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, inverters, module price, pv modules, pv.index, solar pv, sun.store

Read Next

Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Solar recycling firm OnePlanet awarded R2v3 traceability standard

October 10, 2025
US solar recycling firm OnePlanet has achieved the R2v3 certification from electronics sustainability non-profit SERI, which represents the “highest standards of traceability”.
As per the agreement, NTPC REL will establish 10GW of solar power projects and 5GW of wind power projects. Image: NTPC.

NTPC Green signs MoU with Gujarat government to develop 15GW renewable energy projects

October 10, 2025
NTPC Renewable Energy Limited has signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to develop 15GW renewable energy projects in Gujarat.
Image: Lumea.

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

October 10, 2025
Australia's renewable energy sector recorded its slowest month of the year for additions in September, with 5.8GW of new projects added to development pipelines, according to data from Rystad Energy.
Edify Energy has several utility-scale solar PV plants, such as the 333MWp Darlington Point project in New South Wales (above). Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

October 9, 2025
The Australian government has announced the results of the fourth Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender, with 6.6GW of renewables awarded long-term contracts.
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

October 9, 2025
Solar PV is the world’s cheapest technology to generate electricity, according to a study from the University of Surrey, in the UK.
The 300MW solar power asset is located in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, the epicentre of India’s rapidly expanding solar energy sector. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

October 9, 2025
Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has agreed to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar power unit in India for around US$246 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.