Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

Spain has emerged as the clear frontrunner in Europe’s renewable procurement landscape, with an impressive 11GW of contracts secured. Not far behind, Germany has solidified its position with 6.7 GW, followed by Sweden (4.6GW), the UK (4.3GW), France (3.3GW) and the Netherlands (2.9GW).

Despite this remarkable growth, the European renewable energy procurement landscape faces several challenges that are reshaping market dynamics. High capital costs, fluctuating interest rates and increasing concerns around power purchase agreement (PPA) transparency and additionality are compelling businesses to reconsider their approach to renewable procurement strategies.

In addition, energy professionals must now navigate diverse regulatory frameworks, varying grid infrastructure capabilities and market-specific nuances across countries from Romania to Ireland and Poland to Spain.

The need for market-specific expertise has never been more critical as the European energy ecosystem continues to evolve.

In response to these market dynamics, industry leaders from across Europe will gather at the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit 2025 this May. Now in its fourth year, this event brings together key stakeholders from across the renewable energy value chain, including energy buyers, sellers, utilities, investors and policy makers.

The summit offers dedicated networking opportunities around key energy markets and sectors, with specialised roundtables focusing on 15 EU markets and four critical offtake sectors: data centres, heavy industry, public sector bodies and corporates. This targeted approach allows attendees to connect with potential partners and clients in a focused environment designed to facilitate meaningful business relationships.

Beyond networking, the event provides thought leadership on crucial topics including the future of grid infrastructure, power market dynamics, PPA pricing strategies, certification requirements, and regional-specific regulations. Participants will gain practical insights they can immediately implement to optimise their renewable energy strategies and navigate Europe’s energy transition with greater confidence.

For energy professionals seeking to stay ahead of these market developments, connecting with peers and potential partners from across Europe has never been more valuable. By sharing experiences, strategies and solutions, the continent’s renewable energy ecosystem can collectively address the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead in Europe’s sustainable energy future.

