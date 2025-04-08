Subscribe To Premium
Europe's renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

By PV Tech
Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

Ember: Global solar generation exceeds 2,000TWh in 2024

South Africa targets up to 5GW renewable energy additions per year

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

The 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.
The May will see the fourth edition of the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit. Image: Gareth Davies, Solar Media.

In a remarkable display of commitment to the sustainable energy transition, European corporate renewable energy procurement broke records in 2024, surpassing the previous high of 10.8GW set in 2023.

This impressive growth underscores Europe’s position at the forefront of global renewable energy, with countries across the continent making significant strides in diversifying their energy portfolios.

Spain has emerged as the clear frontrunner in Europe’s renewable procurement landscape, with an impressive 11GW of contracts secured. Not far behind, Germany has solidified its position with 6.7 GW, followed by Sweden (4.6GW), the UK (4.3GW), France (3.3GW) and the Netherlands (2.9GW).

Despite this remarkable growth, the European renewable energy procurement landscape faces several challenges that are reshaping market dynamics. High capital costs, fluctuating interest rates and increasing concerns around power purchase agreement (PPA) transparency and additionality are compelling businesses to reconsider their approach to renewable procurement strategies.

In addition, energy professionals must now navigate diverse regulatory frameworks, varying grid infrastructure capabilities and market-specific nuances across countries from Romania to Ireland and Poland to Spain.

The need for market-specific expertise has never been more critical as the European energy ecosystem continues to evolve.

In response to these market dynamics, industry leaders from across Europe will gather at the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit 2025 this May. Now in its fourth year, this event brings together key stakeholders from across the renewable energy value chain, including energy buyers, sellers, utilities, investors and policy makers.

The summit offers dedicated networking opportunities around key energy markets and sectors, with specialised roundtables focusing on 15 EU markets and four critical offtake sectors: data centres, heavy industry, public sector bodies and corporates. This targeted approach allows attendees to connect with potential partners and clients in a focused environment designed to facilitate meaningful business relationships.

Beyond networking, the event provides thought leadership on crucial topics including the future of grid infrastructure, power market dynamics, PPA pricing strategies, certification requirements, and regional-specific regulations. Participants will gain practical insights they can immediately implement to optimise their renewable energy strategies and navigate Europe’s energy transition with greater confidence.

For energy professionals seeking to stay ahead of these market developments, connecting with peers and potential partners from across Europe has never been more valuable. By sharing experiences, strategies and solutions, the continent’s renewable energy ecosystem can collectively address the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead in Europe’s sustainable energy future.

Make this happen by joining us at the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

