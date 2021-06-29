Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

News

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

News

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Featured Articles, Features

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

News

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

News

Svevind Energy signs MOU with Kazakh government for 45GW renewable plant

News

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

News

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Southeast is one of the remaining areas in the US not served by a real-time, wholesale energy market. Image: Heidi Sadecky

Current proposals for the Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) are not up to scratch and fall short of what is needed if the region is to meet its clean energy goals.

This was the verdict from the heads of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) after a recent report on the issue.

Real-time, wholesale energy markets, particularly when linked with regionally planned transmission systems, are vital to accelerating the growth of renewable energy in Southeast US, according to a new ACORE report.

But, current proposals for the Southeast region are inadequate, according to ACORE president Gregory Wetstone and SEIA president Abigail Ross Hopper.

“As it stands, the Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) fails to create an open and competitive wholesale energy market at the expense of ratepayers and the environment,” said Hopper.

The Report

ACORE’s Energy, Market Design and the Southeast United States report examined and contextualised the argument for the proposed SEEM, which would create a bilateral contract framework spanning 12 US states, 17 power providers and more than 50 million people in the area.

The report finds that the Southeast would in fact benefit from a real-time energy market based on competitive bidding by driving costs down for consumers, more effective integration of renewable energy systems, and the environmental benefits associated with renewable power.

However, it stated that, as it stands, “SEEM does not propose to establish a real-time wholesale energy market in the Southeast, as exists in other parts of the country”.

Almost 70% of the US is served by real-time, wholesale markets, where energy is traded between entities before reaching customers, such as Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) and Independent System Operators (ISOs).

But the Southeast is one of the last remaining regions where individual entities generate and distribute electricity free of a centralised wholesale market.

“A real-time energy market and an independent entity planning future transmission lines would help the region reach clean energy goals, reduce costs for consumers, and deliver significantly greater environmental benefits,” said Wetstone.

Current SEEM proposals

SEEM, as it is currently presented, does not propose to establish a real-time wholesale market. Instead, it intends to formalise the existing vertically integrated utilities in the Southeast through a supply and demand matchmaking system that will trade excess power over underutilised transmission capacity.

Meanwhile, the requirement to balance generation and load will remain within utilities, and access to the SEEM platform by IPPs seeking to develop projects with the SEEM area is not guaranteed. “The current proposal doesn’t scratch the surface of what’s possible when it comes to creating a market, and we will continue to work with Southeastern states to promote a more effective alternative,” added Hopper.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acore, american council on renewable energy, competition, energy trading, SEEM, seia, southeast usa, the solar energy industries association, transmission network

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

June 29, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US PV sector, as commercial operations begin at a plant in the Nevada desert developed by Invenergy, and the Solar Energy Industries Association adds new companies to its board of directors.

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

June 22, 2021
Senator Jon Ossoff has introduced legislation that would establish a tax credit for US-based solar manufacturers to help them better compete with Chinese rivals.

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

June 22, 2021
More than 100 organisations representing a variety of clean energy industries have written to the Biden administration urging it to enact a ten-year extension of the Investment Tax Credit

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

June 18, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week presented a draft order aimed at establishing a joint Federal-State task force on electric transmission

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

Editors' Blog, Features

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

News

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Free for 24 hours

For the next 24 hours we are giving you the opportunity to experience our exclusive PV Tech premium content for free.
PV Tech Premium
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds