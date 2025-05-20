Subscribe To Premium
300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

By Will Norman
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Changes to tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could “jeopardise” nearly 300 US solar and energy storage manufacturing facilities, according to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

In a statement issued yesterday (19th May), SEIA said that if last week’s proposed US House Ways and Means Committee bill passes without change, the US could sacrifice almost 300,000 “current and future American jobs”, including 86,000 in solar manufacturing. It also said that of the 287 manufacturing facilities at risk, 80% are in Republican-voting states – a trend PV Tech has heard before.

“There is still time to improve this bill which, as written, represents a crisis for America’s ability to build the energy infrastructure we need to meet surging demand,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

SEIA also said that the US could lose 145TWh of solar energy generation, leading to higher energy prices and an inability to meet rising US energy demand. Solar PV and energy storage have become the main technology for US energy capacity additions in recent years, accounting for 84% of new capacity in 2024.

Through 2030, SEIA said that solar PV had been forecast to meet 73% of the expected increase in US energy capacity and serve as the “affordable, abundant energy supply” to allow the buildout of AI and data centre facilities in the US.

“If Congress cuts these [IRA tax credit] incentives, energy production will fall 145TWh and America will not be able to meet demand, leading to blackouts and a surrender of the AI race,” SEIA’s analysis said.

“Passing this bill would create a catastrophic energy shortfall, cede AI and tech leadership to China, and damage some of the most vital sectors of the US economy,” Hopper added.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast in April that the US and China would be the central markets for AI data centre development in the coming years, and said that demand from data centres powering AI would “more than double” by 2030. It said that renewables (of which solar PV is the fastest and cheapest) and natural gas would meet most of the demand growth.

Sylvia Levya Martinez, principal analyst for energy market analysis firm Wood Mackenzie, said: “Many of the elements in the proposed House budget bill would deter the development of renewable projects in the US.”

On the manufacturing side, Woodmac said that US solar manufacturing could be “affected negatively”, despite the fact that the bill preserves the 45X manufacturing credit for US producers through 2031.  

Its provisions around “foreign entities of concern”, designed to bar Chinese solar manufacturers from participation in the US industry, could create supply issues and drastically raise the prices of US module manufacturing, which relies heavily on imported components.

Read Next

Third-party ownership outlook for non-residential solar in the US

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

May 20, 2025
Third-party ownership (TPO) of non-residential projects in the US has led commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar financing in 2024.
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

May 20, 2025
'We’re here because you do it really well, and we want to learn from you,' Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of SEIA, told PV Tech Premium.
Abigail Ross Hopper.
Premium

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

May 20, 2025
PV Talk: At this year’s Intersolar event SEIA's Abigail Ross Hopper said a 'universal effort' would be needed for the energy transition
Freyr manufacturing facilities.

Near-term policy uncertainties drive T1 Energy to lower 2025 guidance

May 19, 2025
Solar manufacturer T1 Energy has revised down its guidance for 2025 due to near-term trade policy uncertainties.
Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.

European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

May 19, 2025
IPPs across Europe are rapidly adapting their business models as negative power prices become increasingly prevalent.
Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

May 19, 2025
Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has signed a financing deal with SwedBank to support 239MW of solar PV capacity in Latvia.

