Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
FERC wants to increase cooperation between federal and state actors. Image: Ryan McKnight/Flickr

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week presented a draft order aimed at establishing a joint Federal-State task force on electric transmission.

As federal and state regulators share authority over transmission policy, the draft aims to explore how they can cooperate to develop new transmission infrastructure and address existing transmission issues in the US.

Topics the task force may consider include examining barriers to planning and the interconnection of new resources, the potential for voluntary state coordination, reviewing rules and regulations and exploring investment mechanisms to ensure value for money.

The “first-of-its kind” task force would be comprised of FERC commissioners as well as representatives from 10 state commissions, who would be nominated by National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC).

After the nominations are made, FERC would set a time and location for the first public meeting, expected in Autumn of this year.

To reach President Biden’s 100% clean energy goal, the US must add hundreds of gigawatts of solar and energy storage capacity, said Sean Gallagher, vice president of state and regulatory affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). “We must also find a way to connect this load to the grid and deliver it to customers. Transmission is going to be a critical part of this process,” he added.

In January, Americans for a Clean Energy Grid released a report that advocated comprehensive transmission planning reform, including states in the process.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ferc, naruc, seia, transmission

Read Next

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

May 28, 2021
Grids continue to be a thorn in the side of European renewables as long connection queues and exorbitant fees risk stymying the clean energy transition. In this exclusive discussion from Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, we hear how grid operators are adapting to the demands of clean power generators.

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

May 6, 2021
There needs to be a fourfold increase in the number of workers employed in the US solar industry for the country to achieve President Biden’s ambition of creating a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, a new report suggests.

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

April 29, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has unveiled a new tool to make it easier for solar developers to trace where their modules and technologies are made and ensure an ethical supply chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021