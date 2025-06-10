Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

News

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

News

PV Price Watch: N-type poly prices fall as project rush abates

News

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

News

Saatvik Solar to build 4.8GW solar cell, 4GW module facility in Odisha, India

News

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

News

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

France registers zero or negative prices nearly all of May

News

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CopperString will be delivered by state-owned network operator Powerlink. Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Australia’s Queensland government has confirmed an AU$2.4 billion (US$1.57 billion) investment in the CopperString transmission project, aiming to extend the National Electricity Market (NEM) to the North West Minerals Province.

CopperString 2032, led by government-owned network operator Powerlink, aims to deliver 840km of new electricity transmission from Mount Isa to Townsville. Approximately 200km of additional transmission line will be required to connect new renewable energy generators to CopperString 2032.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The heart of the North West Minerals Province is mining and mineral processing. The region is rich in fluorspar, vanadium, rhodium, uranium, copper, limestone, slate, phosphate, manganese, coal, and nickel. It is also home to several significant agricultural developments.

Alongside this, the region is also home to several utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects being developed, which, if connected to the NEM, could increase the uptake of renewables in the overall electricity mix. PV Tech Premium recently analysed the generation statistics of utility-scale and rooftop solar in the NEM across May 2025.

The region is home to a 77MW utility-scale solar PV proposal being pursued by APA Group. The proposal is set to be located near the company’s 88MW Dugald River solar PV power plant.

Queensland’s treasurer and minister for energy, David Janetzki, said the government is committed to delivering the major energy project to help connect the mineral-rich region.

“Our investment commitment to the project provides much-needed certainty to regional communities, local councils and investors,” Janetzki said.

“We’re committed to delivering investment and economic growth across the state, including our minerals-rich North West. We’ll continue to work with local governments to ensure CopperString delivers for North Queensland.” 

Queensland government seeks ‘reasonable and realistic’ energy projects

This becomes the latest development in Queensland’s energy landscape since David Crisafulli’s right-wing Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland took government in late October 2024.

Since taking office, the LNP of Queensland has sought to pursue renewable energy projects that it deems “reasonable and realistic.”

One of the first casualties of this stance was the 5GW/120GWh Pioneer-Burdekin Pumped Hydro Project, which would have become the world’s largest pumped hydro project, as reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news. It was scrapped because it was “not financially viable, not environmentally appropriate, and the community was never consulted,” according to the government.

Since then, the government has introduced a controversial, rigorous approval process for wind generation and, more recently, utility-scale solar PV developments.

australia, copperstring, pv power plants, queensland, transmission, transmission infrastructure

Read Next

Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio’s three solar PV plants and seven other projects form a 1GW cluster producing around 300GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

June 9, 2025
Sonnedix has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renfe to supply 420GWh of renewable energy annually for its commercial operations.
Solar manufacturing in the US.

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

June 9, 2025
Growing political headwinds threaten to dent US solar manufacturing and project deployment, despite a strong start to 2025.
The Green River Energy Center, currently under construction, includes 400MW of solar PV and 400/1,600MWh of battery storage. Image: rPlus Energies.

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

June 6, 2025
rPlus Energies has secured more than US$500 million for an 800MW solar-plus-storage project in Emery County, Utah, US.  
Rooftop solar installation.

SEIA calls on Australian government to ‘urgently intervene’ on solar rule change

June 6, 2025
Australia’s Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has called on Australia’s climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, to “urgently intervene” on a rule change that could threaten to derail the uptake of rooftop solar PV.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Renewables supply 100% of South Australia’s electricity demand for almost a third of 2024

June 6, 2025
ElectraNet has revealed that renewables supplied 100% of South Australia's electricity demand for 27% of 2024, roughly 99 days.
The "fully automatic facility" uses AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) technology and the Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) method. Image: Involt Energy

Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

June 5, 2025
Solar manufacturer Involt Energy has broken ground on its first solar cell manufacturing plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, with an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1.78GW. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

News

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.