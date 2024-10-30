Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

News

Daqo New Energy cuts polysilicon production as losses continue

News

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

News

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

Features, Interviews

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The bank said it is designed to ‘address a market shortage of expertise’. Image: First Citizens Bank.

US bank First Citizens Bank has entered the renewable energy tax equity investment space, focusing on solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Yesterday, the bank launched a new tax equity investment “product” through its Energy Finance business. The bank said it is designed to “address a market shortage of expertise needed to structure and deliver tax equity investments.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tax equity financing forms a major part of the US solar and energy storage industries’ development, particularly following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA introduced US$369 billion in tax incentives for developing and investing in renewable energy projects and has sparked an explosion in US clean energy financing.

The central pillars of the IRA’s tax breaks are the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC), which reduce tax payments on capital used to build new renewable energy projects. The ITC applies to the costs of establishing new projects, whilst the PTC relates to energy produced at a site.

“This new tax equity investment product allows us to further leverage our expertise in renewable energy finance,” said Mike Lorusso, head of Energy Finance. “By expanding our product base to include tax equity investments, we are now even better able to serve our relationship clients with innovative options.”

The clean energy tax credit and equity market is booming in the US. Earlier this week, in comments seen by PV Tech, Foss & Company said that the entire Fortune 500 list is looking into clean energy transferability deals. Tax transferability was introduced under the IRA to allow companies to sell clean energy tax credits to free up cash for further investment.

In July this year, investors and market observers said that the transferability market “blows the doors open” for the US solar financing space (premium access). Indeed, data from sustainable finance company Crux showed that the tax credit transferability market reached US$11 billion in the first half of 2024 and could hit US$25 billion by the end of the year.

From a solar PV perspective, one of the most consequential tax breaks is the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Credit, which the Department of the Treasury finalised last week. Industry observers have said that the 45X credits could be the most consequential legislation for establishing a robust US solar manufacturing industry.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
finance, First Citizens Bank, Inflation Reduction Act, solar pv, tax credit, tax equity, us

Read Next

Image: Corning.

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

October 30, 2024
Materials science firm Corning has unveiled plans to build a solar wafer manufacturing plant in the US, according to a local news outlet.
JinkoSolar machinery.

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

October 30, 2024
JinkoSolar has published its financial results for the third quarter of the year, which include the shipments of over 23.8GW of modules.
Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

October 30, 2024
With talks of repowering nuclear power plants in the US for data centres, VPPs can be an immediate alternative to cover data centres needs.
Chris-Rauscher-head-of-grid-services-of-VPP-at-Sunrun
Premium

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

October 30, 2024
PV Talk: Sunrun’s Chris Rauscher tells Jonathan Touriño Jacobo why virtual power plants could be used to power energy-hungry data centres and, in the process, open up new residential solar + storage markets.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

October 30, 2024
First Solar has published its results for the third quarter of 2024, which include lower net sales figures than in the previous quarter.
EGPA’s Bungala Solar Farms 1 and 2 in South Australia have a total capacity of 275MW. Image: Inpex Corporation

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

October 30, 2024
The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has signalled that solar PV, energy storage and wind projects looking to connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) at the end of Q3 2024 surpassed 45GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

News

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.