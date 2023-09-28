First Solar and Toledo Solar settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount

Sean Fontenot, the newly-elected Chairman of Toledo Solar – appointed in July this year – said: “We appreciate First Solar’s understanding and quick resolution of this matter stemming from the unfortunate actions taken by the company’s prior management team. The company is now operating well under new management.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside First Solar as the anchor manufacturers of the US-MAC and CTAC consortia to strengthen US leadership in strategic domestic manufacturing of Cadmium Telluride-based solar panels.”

Toledo also announced that it is changing its strategic direction to focus on producing hardened panels “for geographies with the most significant heat and humidity and harsh weather environments such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail”. It will also pursue development of semi-transparent solar panels for building-integrated use.

First Solar recently broke ground on its fifth US manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana.