First Solar and Toledo Solar settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount

By Will Norman
The packaging of the modules that First Solar accused Toledo of rebranding and resellingname, falsely claiming to have been US-made. Image: First Solar.

US solar manufacturer Toledo Solar has settled its lawsuit with cadmium-telluride (CadTel) thin film solar manufacturer First Solar for an undisclosed amount.

First Solar brought the case against Toledo in May 2023, accusing Toledo of ‘deceptively’ rebranding and reselling First Solar modules as its own product for an installation at the governor of Ohio’s mansion. Toledo’s packaging claimed that the modules were US-made, but First Solar claimed that they were in fact produced at its Malaysia factory in 2018.

Sean Fontenot, the newly-elected Chairman of Toledo Solar – appointed in July this year – said: “We appreciate First Solar’s understanding and quick resolution of this matter stemming from the unfortunate actions taken by the company’s prior management team. The company is now operating well under new management.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside First Solar as the anchor manufacturers of the US-MAC and CTAC consortia to strengthen US leadership in strategic domestic manufacturing of Cadmium Telluride-based solar panels.”

Toledo also announced that it is changing its strategic direction to focus on producing hardened panels “for geographies with the most significant heat and humidity and harsh weather environments such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail”. It will also pursue development of semi-transparent solar panels for building-integrated use.

First Solar recently broke ground on its fifth US manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana.  

