First Solar and Toledo Solar settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount

US solar manufacturer Toledo Solar has settled its lawsuit with cadmium-telluride (CadTel) thin film solar manufacturer First Solar for an undisclosed amount.
First Solar brought the case against Toledo in May 2023, accusing Toledo of ‘deceptively’ rebranding and reselling First Solar modules as its own product for an installation at the governor of Ohio’s mansion. Toledo’s packaging claimed that the modules were US-made, but First Solar claimed that they were in fact produced at its Malaysia factory in 2018.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Sean Fontenot, the newly-elected Chairman of Toledo Solar – appointed in July this year – said: “We appreciate First Solar’s understanding and quick resolution of this matter stemming from the unfortunate actions taken by the company’s prior management team. The company is now operating well under new management.
“We look forward to continuing to work alongside First Solar as the anchor manufacturers of the US-MAC and CTAC consortia to strengthen US leadership in strategic domestic manufacturing of Cadmium Telluride-based solar panels.”
Toledo also announced that it is changing its strategic direction to focus on producing hardened panels “for geographies with the most significant heat and humidity and harsh weather environments such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail”. It will also pursue development of semi-transparent solar panels for building-integrated use.
First Solar recently broke ground on its fifth US manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana.