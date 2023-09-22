News

First Solar breaks ground on fifth US thin film manufacturing plant

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Once operational, the new plant will bring First Solar’s nameplate US capacity to 14GW. Image: First Solar

US solar PV manufacturer First Solar has broken ground on a new, 3.5GW fully integrated manufacturing plant in Iberia Parish, Louisiana.

Originally announced in July – with the location then confirmed in August – the factory is First Solar’s fifth in the US and represents US$1.1 billion in investment. The first shipments of First Solar’s Series 7 modules are expected to leave the new plant in the first half of 2026, at which point the company will have reached 14GW nameplate manufacturing capacity in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar said: “This facility, like its sister facilities in Ohio and Alabama, represents First Solar’s investment in our country’s future. We are creating enduring value for the US by building a robust solar manufacturing base and the value chains that enable it.

“This delivers jobs and economic value today, and establishes the foundations needed for the country to enter the next decade with a secure supply of solar energy technology.”

First Solar is one of a slew of companies that have announced US manufacturing plans in the last year, since the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) an its tax incentives for homegrown solar. Hanwha Qcells, Trina Solar and Heliene are among the other manufacturers that have made significant US capacity announcements, and component suppliers such as Nextracker have also made new facility announcements.  

Following all of these announcements, the Solar Energy Industries Association said that the IRA could see US solar manufacturing jobs triple to 120,000 by 2033, as companies look to develop a workforce to support the growing industry.

The IRA includes an extra 10% domestic content (DCR) tax adder, which developers can access if they can prove that the materials deployed at their sites meet a minimum 40% cost-based domestic production threshold. This threshold will rise to 55% in 2026.

As a manufacturer of thin-film cadmium telluride, First Solar may be particularly well-poised to exploit the DCR as it is insulated from the import-heavy silicon supply chain; silicon solar cells make up around 50% of the average solar module cost, and the scarcity of domestic capacity requires most US manufacturers to rely on imports.

As of April this year, First Solar had sold the entirety of its US module capacity through 2026 and announced a backlog of over 70GW. It has long-term supply deals in place with a number of developers, including Matrix Renewables and Lightsource bp.

More recently, an internal audit by the company found evidence of unethical labour and recruitment practices at its Malaysia manufacturing plant

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
cadtel, capacity expansion, first solar, pv modules, thin film, us, us manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023