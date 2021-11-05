Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

First Solar weighing expansions plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

First Solar weighing expansions plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

News

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

Soltec reports net loss for Q3, adds to its record backlog

News

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

News

NREL: Cost of solar, energy storage in US fell across all segments from 2020 to 2021

News

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

News

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

News

Solar jobs in Europe could exceed 1.1m if EC raises renewables target to 45%

News

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
First Solar expects to have total manufacturing capacity of 16GW by the end of 2024. Image: First Solar.

First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

Reporting its Q3 results after market close yesterday (4 November 2021), thin film manufacturer First Solar revealed it had a surge in demand throughout the reporting period, resulting in a considerable swelling of its total bookings potential and mid-to-late stage opportunities.

At the company’s Q2 results in July, First Solar placed total booking opportunities at 26.8GWdc, the majority of which – some 17.3GW – originated from its domestic market in the US. This translated to around 9.2GWdc of opportunities determined to be at a mid or late-stage, again nearly three-quarters of which (6.8GWdc) was from the US.

Within the three months ended 30 September, however, these figures grew considerably, with total booking opportunities rising to nearly 45GWdc, while mid-to-late stage opportunities more than doubled to 21.4GWdc. Mid-to-late stage opportunities in the US almost trebled to 18.5GWdc, reflecting the strength of demand for First Solar’s modules in its home market.

First Solar said it was effectively sold out for 2022 and had already secured orders totalling 4.2GW for 2023, with a further 300MW planned for 2024.

On a conference call with analysts yesterday, First Solar chief executive Mark Widmar revealed the company was currently assessing its options for future capacity expansions to cater for the surging demand, stressing that it was working to six-month lead times with its tool and equipment suppliers. This meant that while the company was currently working towards completing the build-out of its new facility in Pettysburg, Ohio, which it broke ground on in August, its next facility would be the one planned for India, with Wimdar stressing that ground works had recently been completed and tool orders now in place.

Beyond that, the company is “thinking through” its next facility, with a location yet to be confirmed. Any new factory would not be realised until 2024, Widmar stressed, with CFO Alex Bradley adding that the company was currently looking into debt options in order to finance any expanded facility.

First Solar did, however, confirm that it had cut its capital expenditure figure for the year, reducing it from a previously planned US$825 – 875 million to a range of US$675 – 725 million.

In addition First Solar confirmed that a planned upgrade of its Vietnam manufacturing base, designed to allow it to produce the company’s Series 6+ modules, had been delayed until Q2 2022 because of issues surrounding COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.

The surge in demand, especially from the US market, comes amidst various trade and regulatory hurdles impacting module availability, coupled with supply chain and logistics issues making shipping modules from Asia into the US both more costly and subject to delays.

First Solar said it shipped 2.1GW of modules in Q3 – a figure which was “modestly below expectations”, Widmar said – however of that figure 820MW remained in transit at the end of the quarter, effectively double that of the preceding four quarters. Further shipping delays are expected into 2022, threatening the company’s gross module margin.

Total net sales for the period stood at US$584 million, with higher revenues from its module segment offset lower systems revenue.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cadtel, first solar, india, legislation, manufacturing, policy, supply chain, thin film, trade, us, us solar

Read Next

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

November 4, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has downgraded its full year 2021 revenue guidance, pointing to delays in its commercial and industrial projects business.

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

November 4, 2021
The first manufacturing line at a 15GW solar wafer and cell manufacturing facility in Chengdu co-owned by Trina Solar and Tongwei has begun to ramp.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

SolarEdge navigates Vietnam factory shutdown to post record solar revenues in Q3 2021

November 3, 2021
nverter manufacturer SolarEdge posted record revenues from its solar division in Q3 2021 despite a COVID-related shutdown at its manufacturing facility in Vietnam impacting its ability to meet demand.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

COP26: India commits to 500GW of renewables by 2030, net zero by 2070

November 2, 2021
India has pledged to have 500GW of renewable capacity, accounting for 50% of its energy mix, by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

News

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes