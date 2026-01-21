Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

By Carrie Xiao
January 21, 2026
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

News

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

News

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

Features, Long Reads

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

News

Quantifying the impact of quality control on ground-based GHI measurements

Features, Guest Blog

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

News

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

News

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

News

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tongwei manufacturing.
Tongwei has posted an expected loss of RMB-9-10 billion loss in its annual performance forecast. Image: Tongwei

During January 2026, five leading PV companies – LONGi Green, Tongwei, JA Solar, TCL Zhonghuan and Aiko Solar – have successively released their annual performance forecasts for 2025. All five companies are projected to post a deficit, with total losses ranging from RMB28.9-32.8 billion (US$4.1-4.7 billion).

CompanyNet profit attributable to the parent company in 2024 (in billion yuan)Net profit attributable to the parent company in 2025 (in billion yuan)Year-on-year change
Tongwei-7.039-9.0-10.0Increased losses 28-42%
TCL Zhonghuan-9.818-8.2-9.6Decreased losses 2.14-16.48%
LONGi Green-8.618-6.0-6.5Decreased losses 25-30%
JA Solar-4.656-4.5-4.8Remain flat
Aiko Solar-5.319-1.2-1.9Decreased losses 64-77%
The companies’ combined losses in 2025 is forecast at RMB28.9-32.8 billion. Data source: The annual performance forecasts of the companies for 2025

Core data from the performance forecasts indicates that in 2025, the supply-demand imbalance across the PV industry chain and raw material price volatility continued to weigh on profitability. This was compounded by a significant surge in costs, such as for silver paste and polysilicon in Q4, which further squeezed corporate profit margins.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

While the industry’s deep adjustment continues, the loss amounts and trajectories of the five companies diverge significantly. Tongwei is expected to post the largest loss of the five, of RMB9-10 billion. Notably, it is the only company with a widening loss margin. Pressures across multiple business lines and asset impairments have emerged as the primary drag on its performance.

The announcement indicates that the company incurred an operating loss of RMB7.5-8 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase in losses of RMB1.2-1.7 billion. Within this, losses from the industrial silicon business amounted to approximately RMB900 million, while losses from the cell and module segments grew by RMB1.2 billion compared to the previous year. Coupled with external factors such as the slowdown in new PV installations in H2 of the year and the sharp rise in silver prices, the loss range was further enlarged, along with an impairment provision for long-term assets of RMB1.5-2 billion.

TCL Zhonghuan follows with an estimated loss of RMB8.2-9.6 billion, representing a reduced deficit compared with 2024. However, the company continues to face significant operational challenges due to persistently low prices in the core PV industry chain, poor cost pass-through and mounting pressure from the rising prices of raw materials such as polysilicon and silver in Q4.

LONGi Green expects a loss of RMB6-6.5 billion in 2025, down 25-30% from the RMB8.618 billion loss recorded in 2024. LONGi attributes this improvement to the advantages of its technological routes, which have become the core driver of the company’s loss reduction. Through the cell technology upgrade and product structure optimisation, the company’s profit margins have been restored.

However, the significant price rise of core raw materials such as silver paste and polysilicon in Q4 somewhat weighed on performance, preventing a more substantial reduction in losses.

JA Solar expects a loss of RMB4.5-4.8 billion in 2025, roughly flat compared with the RMB4.65 billion loss in 2024 (representing a year-on-year change of -3.09% to +3.09%). In 2025, the supply-demand imbalance in the PV industry persisted, and end-market module prices remained depressed. JA Solar achieved a phased reduction in losses in the first three quarters, but the surge in raw material prices and pricing pressure in Q4 erased these gains, bringing the full-year performance back to the same loss level as last year.

Aiko Solar, with an estimated loss of RMB1.2-1.9 billion, emerges as the best performer among the five in terms of loss control. Meanwhile, it leads the industry in loss reduction, with its deficit narrowing by 64-77%, demonstrating the remarkable results of its technological upgrade. Focusing on ‘ABC ‘all back contact’ (ABC) cell technology, Aiko Solar saw its ABC module sales more than double in 2025 compared to the previous year, with its market share and brand recognition growing steadily both domestically and internationally. This has driven the optimisation of its shipment mix and improved profitability. Despite remaining in the red due to structural overcapacity in the industry and poor cost pass-through between upstream and downstream, the significant loss reduction validates the correctness of its technological route and lays a solid foundation for future profitability.

In addition to the supply-demand imbalance, cost pressure has emerged as the key factor behind the losses. Several companies disclosed that they had achieved varying degrees of loss reduction in the first three quarters of 2025. However, since Q4, the sustained rise in prices of core raw materials, such as silver and polysilicon, coupled with depressed end-product prices and slumping operating rates across the industry chain, has severely squeezed corporate profit margins.

Judging from the performance of the five companies, the PV industry has been mired in widespread losses for several consecutive quarters, with the cyclical supply-demand imbalance still not being alleviated. However, the trend of corporate divergence has further intensified. Tongwei and TCL Zhonghuan, which reported larger losses, are more directly affected by fierce upstream competition and inadequate cost pass-through in the wafer segment. In contrast, LONGi Green and Aiko Solar have achieved significant loss reduction thanks to their technological advantages.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
aiko solar, c-si manufacturing, china, ja solar, longi, pv modules, TCL Zhonghuan, tongwei

Read Next

Solar panels in India.

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

January 20, 2026
INDIA ROUND-UP: Hartek Power, Waaree Energies, Kosol Energie and IREDA secured major solar and renewable energy deals, including EPC contracts, multi-gigawatt module orders, multi-billion-dollar investments, and international project financing.
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

January 19, 2026
Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy recorded over RMB1 billion in losses in 2025, roughly halving its losses compared with 2024.
Front view of China's Ministry of Commerce building

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

January 19, 2026
Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued its final review ruling regarding anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in the US and South Korea.
Image: DAS Solar via LinkedIn.

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

January 19, 2026
Chinese wafer producer TCL Zhonghuan is planning to take a controlling stake in cell and module manufacturer DAS Solar to strengthen its vertical integration.
The transition will be executed through a phased approach. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

January 16, 2026
Indian solar PV manufacturer Vikram Solar is transitioning its module portfolio to the G12R format, led by the HYPERSOL G12R series. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

News

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA